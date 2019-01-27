Blytheville man charged in slaying

A Blytheville man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Lewis Gamble.

Markus Lee Gentry, 29, went to a building on Huntington Street in Jonesboro to confront Gamble about a previous incident, according to an affidavit filed in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Jonesboro police were called about 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Gamble suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gentry was arrested the next day, according to the Craighead County jail website. He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

