Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Hydco Inc., 1216 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, $1,802,578.

Baldwin & Shell, 500 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $534,000.

Van Tassel-Proctor Inc., 9100 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, $525,000.

Corco Construction LLC, 1 Cooperative Way, Little Rock, $475,000.

CBM Construction Co., 411 S. Victory St., Little Rock, $263,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Arbor Construction, 407 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $527,000.

Best Builders Inc., 8222 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, $175,000.

Jacob White Const. Co., 4801 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $158,000.

01/27/2019