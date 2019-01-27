Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Hydco Inc., 1216 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, $1,802,578.
Baldwin & Shell, 500 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $534,000.
Van Tassel-Proctor Inc., 9100 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, $525,000.
Corco Construction LLC, 1 Cooperative Way, Little Rock, $475,000.
CBM Construction Co., 411 S. Victory St., Little Rock, $263,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Arbor Construction, 407 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $527,000.
Best Builders Inc., 8222 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, $175,000.
Jacob White Const. Co., 4801 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $158,000.
