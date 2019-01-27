Courtesy photo BNSF Logistics donated supplies and monies to support the Care Packages for Troops over the holidays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2922 sent more than 75 packages to a Forward Marine Unit currently in Afghanistan. One of the officers in the unit is from Fayetteville, Cpt. Andrew Brown. Pictured are Wade Tarrington (from left), Ally Haram and Randy George, SGM USA (Ret.), quartermaster VFW Post 2952.

Snook Base

The USS Snook Base elected officers for 2019 at the January meeting. They are commander Ken Spencer of Springdale; vice commander Mike Rainwater of Bella Vista; and Donna Jordan of Pea Ridge. Fundraising plans were discussed, and the second annual yard sale will be held in May. Money is being raised to fund the kaps 4 kids program at Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. This is a United States Submarine veterans program that brings joy to sick children and to the veterans who visit them.

The next scheduled meeting is at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Whole Hog Cafe in Rogers. Following lunch, a business meeting will be held, followed by feature speaker Patrick Robinson from the Benton County Veteran Services. The meeting is open to all that have qualified in the submarine service or presently serve in submarine service.

Information: (479) 445-4037.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. in Bentonville.

Leah Whitehead, president of the Benton County Historical Society, will discuss the resources available for research at The Schoolhouse, the society's museum. The public is welcome.

Information: (479) 271-6820.

Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet Jan. 29 in Classroom A on the first floor at Northwest Medical Center of Bentonville. An optional lunch from the Allspice Cafe will begin at 11:15 a.m. and be brought across the hall to the classroom. At noon there will be an informative presentation.

Information and reservations: (479) 531-0548.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public is invited.

The featured speaker is Thrisha Auge, artist, and her art teacher Susan Edgmon is the guest speaker that day. The title of the presentation is "Color Me New." The brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and the all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

The Prayer Connection meets at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 at St. Theodore Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 876-5422 (513) 703-4312 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Altrusa

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista is hosting a Games Day beginning at 10 a.m March 5 at the United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Come play games such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per four-person table.

Information/reservations: Prosenthal@dreamvacations.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual Cards & Games Party from noon to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.

The club will begin taking reservations on Feb. 17. The cost is $12 per person and participants should provide their own cards or game material. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

Reservations: (262) 442-9345 or BellaVistaGardenClub.com.

Traveling Sams

The Bella Vista Traveling Sams will meet Feb. 14 at Big Whiskey, Bentonville; March 8, Golden Corral (joint meeting with Jolly Rogers); April 11-14, Arkansas Good Sams State Rally, Texarkana; May 13-17, Bartlesville, Okla.; June 9-14,Bull Shoals State Park; July 10-13, Big Red Barn, Carthage, Mo.; Aug. 8, Ice Cream Social.

Information: Virginia Reynolds at (479) 715-6137.

Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. February's meeting will host mentor and local and regional writer Nancy Hartney. She will hold a workshop, "How to Use Time in Your Writing," and share a talk on her latest book.

Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive in Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring your own lunch or purchase from Java Dudes on site.

Information: Joanie Roberts at (608) 642-1294.

