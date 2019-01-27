Coach leads team to another stellar season

— Mark Hindsley has found his purpose at Newport.

Hindsley, 36, grew up in Marvell, watching coaches like Frank McClellan and Bill Keedy spending years and years molding the football programs at Barton and Newport, respectively.

Hindsley wants to be like them.

“I always want to be ‘the coach,’” he said. “No matter where you go or what you do, you’re Coach Hindsley. That grows on you. It would be so easy to try to find something else, but you don’t want to do that. We put so much into the offseason, it would be hard to tell them you’re leaving. I don’t think I could.

“I get too much of a commitment from those kids, trying to sell them how I want to work. You see so much here at Newport, so many kids who don’t have anything, and you want to be that place for them.

“It’s a purpose. That’s what I tell kids all the time — you’re playing for a purpose. I’m doing the same thing.”

After the Greyhounds finished 9-3 with a second-round appearance in the Class 3A state playoffs, Hindsley is the Three Rivers Edition Coach of the Year for 2018 — two years after earning his first such honor after an 11-3, state semifinal showing in 2016.

• • •

It’s been quite a run since an inauspicious 2-8 finish during his debut season atop the program in 2015.

“I think now it goes back on the kids,” Hindsley said. “The kids took ownership in it. The seniors really stepped up. We had 15 or 16, a senior-heavy group, and I knew they were going to have a lot to do with how the team did.

“They started and finished everything for us.”

After earning his degree from the University of Arkansas, Hindsley arrived at Newport in 2007 as a junior high assistant coach. He became head coach of the junior high team in 2009 and moved to the high school as offensive and defensive line coach in 2010. In 2013, he became defensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach in 2015, when Don Harrison went to Lincoln.

For a generation, Newport was one of the state’s premier football programs. From 1987-2014, the Greyhounds qualified for the playoffs every year.

The long streak came to a halt during Hindsley’s first season at the helm, but since that 2-8 start, his Greyhounds are 28-10 for the past three seasons.

“I talked so much about that 2-8 year, and I still talk about it,” he said. “The next year we were 11-3 and so close to being in the state-championship game. I tell the kids it’s not out of reach.

“But we can also be 2-8 if we don’t work. That gives us all the motivation we need.”

• • •

With their 28-10 varsity mark, those seniors have laid the foundation for the next great Greyhound run.

But they, in turn, credit Hindsley for much of their success.

“He’s a great coach,” offensive/defensive tackle Alex Emery said. “He believed in us and made us work hard. That’s why we had the success we had.”

Receiver/tight end Julius Clark added, “He always pushed us to go harder. He would work nonstop, putting in the extra hours to come up with the best game plans for our opponents.”

Quarterback Cash Forrester said, “His work ethic is outstanding, and when you play for a coach who is so passionate about that game as Coach Hindsley is, it just makes you want to give everything you can all the time, no matter the circumstances.”

H-back Julius Pruitt added, “He always wanted the best for us, both on and off the field. He taught us how to be great young men, as well as great football players. He gave 100 percent every day, all the time.”

Newport opened the 2018 season with a 28-21 loss to Class 4A Pottsville.

“They’re a tough team, and I thought it was a great matchup,” Hindsley said. “We always look for that great team one classification up. That wasn’t a turning point, but it started us on that roll. We always talk about what you learn from a loss, and we learned our strengths and weaknesses.”

Following the opening loss, the Greyhounds reeled off six consecutive wins — 35-14 over Lonoke, 45-27 over Walnut Ridge, 63-28 over Hoxie, 56-6 over Manila, 53-0 over Corning and 35-8 over Piggott — before falling to Osceola in the regular-season finale, 62-45.

“We were both undefeated [in the 3A-3 Conference] heading into the last game of the season,” Hindsley said of the Seminoles. “That was always a big rivalry. [In 2016], we won. Now they’ve won the last two. Now they’re back, and we’re back, so it’s developed into another rivalry.”

As the second seed from the 3A-3, the Greyhounds beat Centerpoint in the opening round of the playoffs, 35-0, before falling to McGehee, second from the 3A-6, 42-21, to end the season.

• • •

Several of those senior Greyhounds are weighing their options to play college football.

“That’s more than usual for us,” Hindsley said, “and we really try to push academics. That makes you more recruitable. It’s a good, hardworking senior group that also takes care of business in the classroom.”

While those seniors consider their futures, the remaining Greyhounds look to rebuild during the offseason.

“That’s always what you worry about,” Hindsley said, “but I don’t expect a dip because I see the players coming up. We’ve got a strong sophomore group coming. They haven’t lost a game since they were in seventh grade.”

Just as they did after the 2015 season, Hindsley and the Greyhounds will focus on the offseason.

“That’s when the kids buy in, when they figure out who they are and who you are,” he said. “You don’t just inherit a team identity. You develop it. We don’t start offseason until after Christmas, so we’re just a few weeks into it with this group, but I really like the mindset.

“I’m really excited about them. We have some seniors who will step up and some young guys trying to step up. To me, it’s an exciting group.”

That excitement reminds him of his purpose — again.