Cold front to bring winter weather to Arkansas, agency says

A cold front is expected to bring wintry weather to Arkansas beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The agency said higher temperatures on Monday will cause the precipitation to begin as rain, but as colder air rushes in, temperatures will drop and change the rain to snow. The transition to snow will first be in the north, then central, and finally southeast Arkansas.

Less than a half an inch is expected in the north and central sections of the state, where snow may only accumulate on elevated surfaces. The highest amounts are expected in the far southeast with around 1 to 1.5 inches, according to weather service data.

The agency said the temperature drop will cause precipitation to drop below freezing rapidly, and any wet roadways may flash freeze, leaving black icy patches on roadways across much of Arkansas.

The state is also expected to see an extremely cold Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits in North Arkansas and in the mid-20s in the southern part of the state.