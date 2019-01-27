Cold weather is on its way!

We skated through December and January pretty easily weather-wise, and this week-end was quite nice. But looking ahead at the forecast I see temperatures in the teens to low 20's across most of Arkansas this week. One day it isn't even predicted to get above 35 degrees. That is cold for us. To add insult to injury some of our plants were lulled right along with us. Up until the cold this past week, I had errant blooms on Encore azaleas and even a buddleia. But they are gone. I also have some Camellias that had open blooms. Here is what they looked like today.

This was a sasanqua type which has been in bloom since early December. Some of the open blooms got zapped but there are more buds to come.

I am more concerned with the japonica types. Mine usually doesn't bloom until mid-February to early March but I have had numerous flowers and a lot of color is showing. These can be quite sensitive to cold damage.

Some have already been zapped and I hope the rest make it through.



One plant that is thriving in this weather is the hellebore. I have several and I have never seen so many blooms, and more are on their way. This plant likes cold weather and is basically dormant all summer.

My pansies and flowering kale and Swiss chard are ok so far, and the broccoli, kale and garlic have taken it all in stride as well.

I have been harvesting broccoli but have a few more heads to go. I will monitor the weather and maybe cover it with a box if it gets too low. I did have 21 one morning this past week and it survived. I have held off on planting anything else until I see what the weather does.



Speaking of planting new plants, if you are in the market for planting roses or other bare root plants, buyer beware. If the plants are bare root they are being shipped without soil--simply wrapped in plastic sleeves to keep the roots moist. There is nothing inside the plastic to support life except the roots which they are trying to keep moist and alive. This is an economical way to ship plants in the winter months and as long as they arrive dormant and are planted while dormant this is a great way to buy plants. Unfortunately in some of the stores, they have the plants inside a heated store and the plants are growing. They should be DORMANT, not inside and growing. I saw loads of roses this weekend that were fully leafed out inside a heated store.



If they were to be planted outside now they would not be happy with this weather--as these are tender new leaves. Bare root plants should be shipped dormant and kept dormant until they can be planted.



Let's hope this is the end of our winter weather, but we always have to be prepared. I have friends and family that live up north, and I know our weather doesn't begin to compare to their record lows and snows, but we do live in the south for a reason! Stay warm and monitor your plants.