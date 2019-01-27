COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 27

Soup Luncheon

PERRYVILLE — The Perry County Historical Museum, 408 W. Main St., will have a soup luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu will include a variety of soups, chili, bread, desserts and a drink. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and younger may eat free. Proceeds from the luncheon will be used for repairs and maintenance of the museum.

Jan. 28

Audubon Society Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Lakeview Room of the Lake Dardanelle State Park Visitor Center. Sarah Engebrecht will present the program, Bird Photography Challenges and What I’ve Learned From Them. Engebrecht will discuss the species of the birds in her images and their locations, as well as how hard it is to snap a good photo. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions.

Dardanelle Chamber Banquet

DARDANELLE — The 2019 Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Dardanelle Community Center. The guest speaker will be Officer Tommy Norman of the North Little Rock Police Department, and Jason Campbell will provide entertainment. The event will include a silent auction and a meal of catfish, chicken and shrimp by Plantation Catering. Awards will be presented to Chamber Member of the Year, Citizen of the Year and more. Purchase tickets in advance for $35 or at the door for $40. A table sponsorship for eight is $300. For more information, call the chamber at (479) 229-3328.

Jan. 30

Women’s Leadership Network Luncheon

CONWAY — The Women’s Leadership Network luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hole in the Wall Cafe, 1016 Markham St. Donna Bowman will present Action in Love: Crafting Connected Values. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

QuickBooks Desktop Basics and Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Desktop Basics and Beyond from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is for those using or planning to use QuickBooks Desktop (Pro, Premier and Enterprise) software. A computer and a take-home workbook are provided for the course. The cost to attend is $130. Registration is required by Tuesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Feb. 1

Women’s Leadership Network Coffee

CONWAY — A Women’s Leadership Network Coffee will begin at 9 a.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are invited to this monthly free networking event. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Feb. 2

Cubs in the Kitchen

CONWAY — UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St., will offer Cubs in the Kitchen: Be My Valentine! — a hands-on culinary class for children ages 7 to 12. Young chefs will learn essential cooking skills. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Show Me the Money

CONWAY — A free seminar titled Show Me the Money will be presented from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., at the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will learn the best places to find college scholarships and how to write a winning scholarship essay. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Ongoing

Arkansas Women to Watch Art Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts will present its biennial exhibit, Arkansas Women to Watch 2019: Heavy Metal, on Feb. 9 through March 9 at the Norman Fine Arts Center Gallery at Arkansas Tech University. The exhibit includes work by Holly Laws, associate professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. For more information, visit www.acnmwa.org or Facebook.

Get Up and Give Collection Project

HEBER SPRINGS — Methodist Family Health’s 10th annual Get Up and Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, emotional, behavioral and spiritual issues. The project is during Lent, March 6 through April 18. People can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and more to a local Methodist Counseling Clinic. The drop-off location for the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area is at 407 S. Seventh St., Heber Springs, AR 72543, or call (501) 365-3022. Download a list of items at www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html, or contact Kelli Reep at kreep@methodistfamily.org or (501) 906-4210 for more information.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, offers a painting class by Jim Tindall from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The class costs $45, and all materials are provided. He will also teach a class from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

The Cantrells Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., will present National Public Radio favorites The Cantrells in concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Al and Emily Cantrell perform, with Emily on vocals and guitar and Al on fiddle and mandolin. The duo put a pop spin on acoustic folk and bluegrass music, with occasional detours into Celtic, western swing and traditional American tunes. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Sterling Scholar’s Presentation

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will continue its Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations for the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting. The club meets the first Wednesday of the month. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Buying or Selling a Business?

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Buying or Selling a Business? Ask the Experts First from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will hear from and interact with a panel of experts, including a business broker, an attorney and a CPA. There is no fee to attend. Registration is required at asbtdc.org/russellville-events or by calling (479) 356-2067.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.