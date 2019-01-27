COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

January 28

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Toddlers ages 1 to 3 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This weekly event features songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments and toys. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Yarn It All at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Bring a favorite project, or grab a community project from the library’s yarn truck. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Home-School Book Club

BRYANT — A book club will be held for home-school children ages 8 to 12 at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. The event is limited to 10 participants of second-grade reading level and up. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Graphic Novel Book Club

BENTON — Children ages 4-7 are invited to read the graphic novel The Lightning Thief at the Graphic Novel Book Club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

VIP

BENTON — VIP, for grades one through three, meets at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Kids will learn about famous artists, computer programmers, musicians and more, and there will be an activity. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

January 29

Allen Asbury Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will present Christian recording artist Allen Asbury in concert at 7:30 p.m. in OBU’s Jones Performing Arts Center. Asbury has had four No. 1 hits and seven top-10 songs. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jon Secrest at secrestj@obu.edu or (870) 245-5134.

Baby Story Time

BENTON — Baby Story Time, for infants up to 18 months old and their caregivers, will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session will include songs, rhymes, finger plays, stories and play. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Play to Learn, for infants through age 4, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session provides activities that are fun and meaningful. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Perler Palooza!

BRYANT — Children ages 8 to 18 are invited to create Perler Bead creations from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Cooking Adventures

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to Teen Cooking Adventures at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. This is a beginner cooking class. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace for all ages will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Participants can work with whatever they want, including 3-D printing. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information,

call (501) 778-4766.

January 30

Family Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 5 and younger are invited to a story time featuring stories, songs, finger plays and rhymes at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A home-school hour for children ages 6 and older will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There is a different activity every week, including Makerspace, geography, cooking, engineering and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Making Warm Wishes, for ages 10 and older, meets from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library to make hats and scarves for those in need. All projects will be placed on the library’s Warm Wishes tree to be used by community members. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Books and Blocks

BRYANT — Books and Blocks, for grades four through seven, meets at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants build block creations while listening to a different book each week. Copies of each week’s book will be available for checkout. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Kids Can Craft!

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to Kids Can Craft! at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

January 31

Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Blood Institute will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Refreshments and T-shirts will be offered to all donors. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org.

Preschool Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to learn early literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — After-School Adventures: I Was A Teenage Monster Hunter, for grades seven through 12, will meet from 3:45-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will pose as students in Gripette, Louisiana, a town with a bit of a monster problem. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Extravaganza

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to make art in the Makerspace at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Use the supplies set out to create an art piece for one or more categories, and enter the art show at the end of April. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tween Game Day

BENTON — Youth in grades four through seven are invited to play games at 4 p.m. in the Teen Lounge at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Gelatin Printing

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to explore monotype art printing using gelatin plates at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 1

Beginner Knitting

BRYANT — Knitters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a beginner knitting class at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Children’s Theater

BENTON — The Children’s Theater, for ages 9 to 12, meets at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Children will learn beginning acting techniques and write original short plays to be performed May 4. Registration and reading skills are required. Register at the downstairs help desk. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, rhythm sticks, drums, castanets and other instruments at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to learn basic wire-wrapping techniques at 1 p.m.

at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will make either a keychain or a bookmark, or knit snitch markers. Registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

February Exhibition and Opening Reception

HOT SPRINGS — The February exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will feature work by Donnie Copeland, Virmarie DePoyster, Jennifer Libby Fay, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, Laura Raborn, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in Hot Springs and will run through Feb. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Feb. 1 and 2

Home and Outdoor Show

HOT SPRINGS — The U.S. 97 Home and Outdoor Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Exhibit Halls B and C. The 18th annual event will feature ideas for homeowners. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, call (501) 525-9700.

Book Sale

BENTON — A book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Feb. 2

Cheer Competition

HOT SPRINGS — The Mardi Gras Nationals Cheer Competition will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bank of the Ozark Arena. Admission is $15 per person. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. For more information, call (800) 408-4858.

Mingling Mommies (and Daddies)

BENTON — Children ages 6 months to 2 years and their caregivers are invited to Mingling Mommies at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music — ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country — the third Saturday of each month at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. The door opens at 6:30 p.m., with dancing from 7-10 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. Monthly memberships are available for $12 at the door. Season memberships offer three free dances. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Free Hot Springs License Plates

HOT SPRINGS — Beginning Feb 4, Visit Hot Springs will install free license plates bearing the city’s name and logo onto residents’ cars from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in front of the Hot Springs Convention Center on Convention Boulevard. “We’ll install the plates for them if their front bumpers have pre-drilled holes for placement of a license plate,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs. For more information, call Solleder at (501) 321-2027.

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Entries

HOT SPRINGS — Entries are being accepted for the First Ever 16th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set for March 17 in downtown Hot Springs. Only 40 parade entries will be accepted. Entry forms are on the website www.shorteststpats.com. For more information, contact Leysa Lowery by March 1 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., or at (501) 321-2027.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The 15th annual Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic Chocolate Festival will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 400 Convention Blvd. The event will feature a silent auction and live entertainment. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ccmchs.org/chocolate-festival.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.