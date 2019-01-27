Conway Christian coach puts focus on growth

Conway Christian High School head football coach Justin Kramer stands among members of his football team following a game last fall. Kramer is this year’s River Valley & Ozark Edition Coach of the Year. The Eagles finished 10-3 this season, losing in the state quarterfinals to Mount Ida.

CONWAY — For Justin Kramer, the head coach at Conway Christian High School, his definition of success is achieving the personal goals he sets out before the season begins.

“If we play the game in a certain way and give maximum effort, and we don’t happen to win the game, I would argue we are still successful,” Kramer said. “We wanted a team that would play the game a certain way and show people [our players’] God-given abilities.

“Winning a state championship doesn’t define our success. The way we play, approach practices and come together as a team — all of that defines our season. In that regard, it was absolutely a success.”

Conway Christian finished 10-3 this season, losing in the state quarterfinals to Mount Idea. The Eagles broke school records in scoring and yards per game and finished as 2A-5 Conference champions for the second year in a row.

“This year has been so fun,” Kramer said. “It has been one of those rare occasions where everyone is on the same page.

“You’d like it to be this way all the time, but it’s really not. This year, it was the case. Our kids really bought into what we asked them to do.

“Our coaches did a great job of teaching our concepts. … This is an extension to our whole program.”

Kramer, who just finished his second season with the Eagles, is this year’s River Valley & Ozark Edition Coach of the Year.

“The reality is, the kids we have here have some ability, but more importantly, they buy in to what we are trying to do.

“I always laugh because I have been the same coach for the past four or five years, with the way I teach things. Obviously, we make adjustments and changes, depending on our opponent.

“But our assistant coaches do a really good job, and they work really hard. Our kids buy in to what we are trying to do and give maximum effort. That combination leads to seasons like we have had the past two years.”

The Eagles made it to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Tournament before losing 52-50 to Mount Ida. It is the second year in a row in which Conway Christian lost to Mount Ida in the playoffs.

“One of the big reasons we played Clinton and Bauxite [to start the year] was to play big, physical teams that would hopefully prepare us for playoff teams like Mount Ida and Fordyce,” Kramer said. “If losses can help you, those two certainly did in that regard.”

Conway Christian started the season 1-2, after being mercy-ruled by its nonconference opponents. The Eagles used their bye week in Week 3, to right the ship and prepare for conference play.

“Our kids never wavered,” Kramer said. “Our coaches did a great job of keeping them on track and keeping it in perspective.

“We scheduled those games to find out what we don’t do well, and they certainly did that. The kids were all in, and it ended up being a great thing.”

The bye week allowed Kramer and his assistants to sit back and make the changes they thought needed to be made. Will Edmondson, the assistant offensive coordinator and linebackers coach, said the biggest changes came to the defense.

“We felt like we needed to get our guys on the move more and try to cause more havoc in the backfield,” Edmondson said. “We put in several new pressures and really began blitzing somebody, pretty much every play.”

Edmondson said they also created a new identity for the defense.

“We started this new theme: ‘Get your talons out,’” he said. “We had all starting 11 wear a different practice jersey to make it special and add focus to the defense.

“The guys really picked up to it and ran with it.”

Following the break, Conway Christian won nine straight games, mercy-ruling eight of its 11 conference opponents.

“The thing about the kids we have here is they have a strong desire to be successful,” Kramer said. “When you put a goal in front of them, they dig in and do whatever they need to do to accomplish that goal.

“The one thing we do well, we present that goal to them and the steps to get there, and outside of that, they do it.

“If you don’t have the players to do it or the coaches to implement it, nothing else really matters.”

Kramer said his faith places him in a minority, and he fully believes “you can play this sport in a certain way and at a high level that doesn’t require any compromise, as far as who you are and who you represent.”

“It’s the idea that if we play the game, we play it in a way that honors and glorifies God and points people toward him,” Kramer said. “Some people feel like you have to separate the two and be highly competitive in football, play it in a way where you feel like you have to compromise your faith to accomplish goals on the field.

“We want to show kids that it doesn’t matter what you are doing in life. There is a right way and a wrong way,” Kramer said. “As long as you do things in a way that glorifies God, then that is always good. …

“… And that success is not necessarily dictated by a scoreboard.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.