Europeans' threat piles pressure on Venezuelan

Protester Jose Ramon Salas wears a Russian military hat and waves a Venezuelan flag Saturday at a rally in Caracas calling for amnesty laws for police and military and for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

CARACAS, Venezuela -- President Nicolas Maduro faced increasing international pressure Saturday, as European governments threatened to recognize his chief opponent as Venezuela's leader unless a plan for new elections is announced within eight days.

The statements from Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain came as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed the United Nations to throw its support behind Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, who declared himself president on Wednesday.

The United States and most Latin American countries have recognized Guaido as interim leader in recent days, after Maduro was sworn in for a second term after elections riddled with fraud. But Russia, China and others have defended Maduro. Guaido's actions have represented the most significant challenge yet to Maduro, whose socialist policies have contributed to an economic meltdown in the oil-rich country.

"After banning opposition candidates, ballot box stuffing and counting irregularities in a deeply flawed election it is clear Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela," Jeremy Hunt, Britain's foreign minister, tweeted Saturday.

Maduro responded to the U.S. recognition of Guaido on Wednesday by severing relations and giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country. Pompeo, however, declared that Maduro's orders were no longer legitimate and that the embassy would remain open.

On Saturday, Venezuela's government backtracked on the deadline.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is negotiating the establishment of a U.S. Interests Office and will allow U.S. Embassy personnel to remain in the country while talks take place. It said that talks about an interest section will have a 30-day limit and if no agreement is reached, embassy personnel will then have to leave. President Donald Trump's administration had refused to obey the directive and Saturday's decision puts off a potential conflict between the countries.

Maduro has labeled Guaido's actions as part of a coup attempt and has ordered Venezuelan diplomats to shut down his country's embassy in Washington.

It was unclear Saturday how many personnel remained at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas. A memo from the embassy obtained by The Washington Post in recent days said that 124 Americans, including 46 family members, were under its authority as of Thursday night.

Retired diplomats said Maduro could respond to the U.S. defiance of his removal order in any number of ways -- including a military assault, which they said was unlikely. More probable, they said, was a siege of the facility, or an attack by pro-government mobs. Already, Maduro allies have threatened to cut off power to the complex.

Diplomats and analysts said they could not recall a similar standoff involving U.S. diplomats. In his appearance Saturday at the U.N. Security Council, Pompeo warned the Venezuelan government again not to harm the American personnel in Caracas.

"I want to be 100 percent clear -- President Trump and I fully expect that our diplomats will continue to receive protections provided under the Vienna Convention," he said. "Do not test the United States on our resolve to protect our own people."

Some of Europe's most influential countries told Maduro on Saturday that if he did not call elections in eight days, they would recognize Guaido as interim president. They included Germany, Britain, Spain, France and the Netherlands, which has a naval presence at its island territories off Venezuela's coast.

European Union members met Saturday to discuss the Venezuela crisis and issued a statement hinting that the entire 28-nation body could recognize Guaido if Maduro didn't announce elections soon, but didn't specify a deadline. Still, the action was an escalation by the EU, whose members have differed on how tough to be on the Venezuelan leader.

"The EU strongly calls for the urgent holding of free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with internationally democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order," European foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini said in the emailed statement sent Saturday in Brussels.

"In the absence of an announcement on the organization of fresh elections with the necessary guarantees over the next days, the EU will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country's leadership," the statement said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza dismissed the deadline.

"Europe is giving us eight days?" he asked the Security Council. "Where do you get that you have the power to establish a deadline or an ultimatum to a sovereign people. It's almost childlike."

Arreaza said Venezuela "will not allow anyone to impose on us any decision or order" and demanded that someone show him where in the country's constitution it states that an individual can proclaim himself president.

As for possible military action to oust Maduro, Arreaza said, "we will not allow any government or any country to violate our sovereignty, and to give a pretext for Donald Trump to start a war."

Guaido celebrated the European statements, telling a rally in a south Caracas park: "We have the EU support. They took a firm step toward our fight for democracy."

Guaido promised not to abandon his effort to chase Maduro from office.

He also took an informal vote among those present on a proposed amnesty law that he has promoted in the National Assembly. The majority there expressed support for the proposal to exonerate members of the police force and military who support the opposition's "restitution of democracy" while forcing the release of political prisoners.

The immediate effect of an amnesty law is doubtful since a rival constitutional assembly Maduro formed in 2017 has taken over powers claimed by the freely elected National Assembly headed by Guaido. On Tuesday, Maduro's constitutional assembly declared null and void all legislative acts by the National Assembly, including Guaido's designation as president.

COUP ACCUSATION

At the U.N. Security Council meeting Saturday, the United States urged all nations to support Guaido while Russia accused the Trump administration of attempting "to engineer a coup d'etat" against Maduro.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that Venezuela doesn't threaten international peace and security and accused "extremist opponents" of Maduro's legitimate government of choosing "maximum confrontation," including the artificial creation of a parallel government. He urged Pompeo to say whether the U.S. will use military force.

Pompeo later told reporters who asked for a response, "I am not going to speculate or hypothesize on what the U.S. will do next."

The Security Council's five veto-wielding permanent members could not unite behind a statement on Venezuela, presenting widely differing texts.

Opposition to Guaido was also reflected in the initial procedural vote on whether the 15-member Security Council should discuss the crisis in Venezuela, which is not on its official agenda.

The United States barely survived the vote to go ahead with the meeting, receiving the minimum nine yes votes from the council's six Western nations along with Kuwait, Peru and the Dominican Republic. China, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea joined Russia in voting no while Indonesia and Ivory Coast abstained.

Pompeo accused Russia and China of trying "to prop up Maduro while he is in dire straits ... in the hopes of recovering billions of dollars in ill-considered investments and assistance made over the years."

He also said no country has done more to sustain "the nightmarish condition of the Venezuelan people" than Cuba. He said Cuba has sent "security and intelligence thugs" to sustain Maduro's "illegitimate rule."

"Now is the time for every other national to pick a side," Pompeo said. "No more delays, no more games. Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you're in league with Maduro and his mayhem."

China's U.N. Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu said his government "firmly opposed" the U.S. accusations and doesn't interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

"We hope the country that accuses others can do likewise itself," Ma told the council.

Russia's Nebenzia also rejected Pompeo's claims.

Cuba's U.N. Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez rejected "the deliberate" and "fake news" cast on the country not only by Pompeo but by Elliot Abrams, the new chief of U.S. policy on Venezuela who sat in the council after the secretary of state left.

Abrams called Venezuela "a satellite of Cuba and Russia" -- which the three countries denied -- and said Saturday's meeting "is not about foreign intervention in Venezuela" but "about the right of Venezuelans to direct their own internal affairs and choose the future of their own country democratically."

Information for this article was contributed by Mariana Zuniga and Mary Beth Sheridan, Rachelle Krygier, Andreina Elena Aponte, Michael Birnbaum, Anthony Faiola, John Hudson and Carol Morello of The Washington Post; by Edith M. Lederer and Scott Smith of The Associated Press; by Jonathan Stearns, Gregory Viscusi, Nikos Chrysoloras and Charles Penty of Bloomberg News; and by Tracy Wilkinson and Mery Mogollon of the Los Angeles Times.

Photo by AP/FERNANDO LLANO

Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, greets supporters after a rally Saturday in Caracas. Guaido, who declared himself president Wednesday and who has the support of the United States and other nations, said he would not abandon his effort to force embattled President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Photo by AP/KEVIN HAGEN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (foreground, center) casts a vote Saturday during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela. “Do not test the United States on our resolve to protect our own people,” Pompeo said in warning Venezuelan officials against harming American diplomats stationed there.

Photo by AP

Nicolas Maduro

A Section on 01/27/2019