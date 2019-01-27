Fire at D.C. eatery planned, police say was set, police say Hedgehogs spread disease, CDC says

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert Friday to hedgehog owners.

Those tiny, prickly, adorable mammals — which have jumped in popularity as household pets in recent years — may be carrying salmonella germs and spreading them to nearby humans, according to the CDC.

“CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pet hedgehogs,” the agency’s notice read.

As of Friday, the CDC said there had been 11 people in eight states sickened by a strain of salmonella typhimurium; in 10 of the 11 cases, “ill people reported contact with a hedgehog,” the agency said.

Though one person was hospitalized, no deaths have been reported. Three of the cases were reported in Missouri, two in Minnesota and one each in Colorado, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming.

Researchers collected samples from hedgehogs in the two Minnesota patients’ homes and identified the strain of salmonella that was making people sick. It’s still unclear if all or some of the pet hedgehogs came from “a common supplier,” the CDC said.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps lasting four to seven days.

A Section on 01/27/2019