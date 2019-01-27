Hogs offer Mississippi O-lineman, visit in the works

Arkansas has been more aggressive in the recruiting of Mississippi under Coach Chad Morris, and the latest to be noticed is junior offensive lineman Xavier Hill, who has received a scholarship offer from offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

Hill, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Olive Branch had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Southern Mississippi, Indiana and Missouri prior to the Hogs offer.

“He said I’m a real good ballplayer as long as a keep working,” said Hill of Fry.

Fry, 35, has made an impression on Hill.

"He's like a younger coach," Hill said. "He's up to date. He's in with the new stuff. He's not like an old-school coach. I like him very much."

His father Rico Hill, who stands 6-7, was a forward for Illinois State in 1995-98 and was the second pick in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hill made an unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 19 and is hoping to visit Arkansas on March 9.

"I can't wait to get up there the way coach describes situation up there, it's beautiful up there," Hill said.