Hopes rise on U.S.-Taliban talks

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The United States and the Taliban are closing in on a deal to end America's longest war after six days of some of the most serious Afghan peace negotiations to date wrapped up Saturday.

The talks in Doha, Qatar, lasted much longer than planned and longer than any previous attempt to end the 17-year conflict, and both sides publicly reported progress -- a rarity. The chief American negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Twitter that the talks were "more productive than they have been in the past" and he hoped they would resume shortly.

He also said he was flying to the Afghan capital, Kabul, for consultations with the government there.

"We have a number of issues left to work out. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and 'everything' must include an intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive cease-fire," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that the news from the peace talks has been "encouraging."

"The U.S. is serious about pursuing peace, preventing Afghanistan from continuing to be a space for international terrorism, & bringing forces home," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Khalilzad's comments suggested that the key sticking points were the terms of a Taliban cease-fire and getting the insurgents to give up their long-standing refusal to speak to the Afghan government, which they deride as an American puppet.

Still, this is the first time in nine years of intermittent peace efforts that all sides seem serious about reaching a deal that, in the first phase, would exchange a Taliban cease-fire for a phased withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Then the Afghans and the Taliban would need to detail exactly what the peace will look like in terms of the Taliban sharing power in government and how that might affect an array of other issues, such as the status of women in the country.

"Since the United States started to engage the Taliban, this by far is the closest to a deal," said Hekmat Khalil Karzai, a former Afghan deputy foreign minister who leads the Center for Conflict and Peace Studies and has been involved in the peace efforts for years.

"On both sides I sense there is seriousness, I sense there is commitment, and I feel there is resolve," he said.

The Taliban signaled their own belief in the importance of the talks by appointing one of their most powerful officials, Abdul Ghani Baradar, as the chief peace negotiator, on the fourth day. As the talks stretched on, Khalilzad was said to have repeatedly delayed his flight to Kabul, where he was expected to explain the deal to President Ashraf Ghani, whose government has so far been excluded.

Late Saturday, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid reiterated the insurgents' long-standing position. "Until the issue of withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is agreed upon," he said, "progress in other issues is impossible."

But Mujahid said progress was made on a withdrawal, and he emphasized that the insurgents still wanted to negotiate.

"Since these issues are critical and need comprehensive discussion, it was decided that talks about unsolved matters will resume in similar future meetings," he added.

The basic outlines of the emerging deal have leaked out through Taliban sources. U.S. officials have been tight-lipped by comparison, though Western diplomats tacitly confirmed those outlines.

The Americans would promise to withdraw their 14,000 troops, and the Taliban would agree to never again allow their territory to be used by extremists like al-Qaida, the terrorist network that staged the 2001 attacks on the United States from Afghanistan and set off the start of the war.

Ryan Crocker, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, said it was a rush for the exits.

"I can't see this as anything more than an effort to put lipstick on what will be a U.S. withdrawal," he said. Crocker said it reminded him of the Paris peace talks on Vietnam.

"By going to the table, we basically were telling the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong, 'We surrender. We're here just to work out the terms.' I just cannot see this getting to any better place. We don't have a whole lot of leverage here."

Any peace deal acceptable to the West and the Afghan government would mean recognizing the fundamentals of the Afghan Constitution -- guaranteeing civil rights that conflict with the Taliban's interpretation of Shariah, especially where the rights of women are concerned.

Interviewed by CNN's Fareed Zakaria at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as the talks went on, Ghani declined to describe the developments in Doha as a breakthrough and said that difficult negotiations lay ahead.

"Peace is an imperative. A war that has gone on for 17 years must come to an end," he said.

Khalilzad said he "will build on the momentum and resume talks shortly," but did not specify when.

Information for this article was contributed by Chiara Vasarri and Eltaf Najafizada of Bloomberg News.

