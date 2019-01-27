• Yossi Adler, who is Jewish, said he believes that he, his wife, Jennie, and their 19-month-old daughter were kicked off an American Airlines flight in Miami for religious reasons and not because of passenger and crew complaints about their body odor, which was what the airline siad after it removed the family.

• Corey Davis, 30, serving a life sentence on human-trafficking charges at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Ala., was captured in Kentucky three days after he escaped the prison by hiding inside a trailer used to haul furniture, authorities said.

• Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota, faced criticism on Twitter over a picture she posted of her standing with Democratic state Sen. Troy Heinert, who is wearing a coyote fur coat, with a caption advocating that people kill more of the animals so "everyone can have a coat like Senator Heinert's."

• Terry Kuo, 27, a New Jersey youth tennis instructor who was already facing kidnapping and sexual-assault charges, now faces charges in what prosecutors said was a credit card identity-theft scheme that netted more than $400,000.

• Tierra Williams, 23, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and her former boyfriend Dariaun Parker, 25, received a two-year sentence in the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who was found unresponsive outside their Akron, Ohio, apartment on a frigid day.

• Eva Torres, who worked for the New York City Housing Authority, faces charges after she stole kitchen cabinets, a refrigerator and a sink from a public housing complex and used the items to renovate her Queens apartment, investigators said.

• Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie franchise, thanked the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri for "finally reuniting Han, Luke and Leia," after learning that the zoo named its Asian small-clawed otter triplets after the three Star Wars characters.

• Robert Maughon, a former Tennessee doctor who pleaded guilty to billing insurance companies $3.5 million for allergy drops that weren't approved by the Food and Drug Administration, was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

• Penny Pospisil, 47, was arrested after she killed her boyfriend, dismembered his body in a camper trailer, drove it two hours away and spent months covering up the crime, police in Sumter County, Fla., said.

