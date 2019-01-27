Judsonia police shooting injures man

Authorities said a knife-wielding man who lunged toward a police officer was shot and wounded Friday afternoon by police in White County.

Just before 5 p.m., Judsonia police officers exited a patrol vehicle to help Matthew Garrett, 24, after seeing him stumble across Arkansas 367, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Garrett, who is from Judsonia, fled into some woods and was followed by the officers, the release said. Garrett then stopped and pivoted toward officers with a hunting knife in his hand, police reported.

Police tried to persuade Garrett to drop the knife, but he lunged toward one of the officers, authorities said. At least one officer then shot Garrett, and he was taken by ambulance to a Searcy hospital, police reported.

State police did not have any updates on Garrett's condition Saturday morning.

Special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate the shooting, according to the news release.

An officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, Judsonia police said.

