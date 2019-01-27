Lawyer narrows suit on behalf of ex-suspect

FAYETTEVILLE -- The lawyer for a man whose capital murder charge was dropped has amended a federal lawsuit claiming Fayetteville police botched the investigation and misled prosecutors and judges.

Washington County prosecutors cited insufficient evidence July 1, 2015, when they dropped all charges against Rico Tavarous Cohn. Cohn, who spent three years in jail awaiting trial, was accused of killing 21-year-old Bethany "Nina" Ingram.

Ingram's brother found her body April 22, 2006, on her bed in her Sycamore Street apartment in Fayetteville, according to police records.

An autopsy determined that she was strangled. The medical examiner said the attack was so sudden and violent that Ingram had no time to fight. There were no signs of a sexual assault, and police said there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment.

Tony Pirani, a former deputy public defender who helped win Cohn's release and who filed the amendments Monday, said the case was botched almost from the beginning. The result has been an injustice to Ingram, her family and Cohn, he said.

Pirani said Tuesday that he amended the lawsuit by narrowing it to the issues of malicious prosecution and civil conspiracy, by restructuring the complaint, by dismissing several defendants in their official capacities, and by dropping several "John Doe" defendants.

The amendments took the filing from 271 pages to 83 pages.

Police said they believed Ingram was killed because she rebuffed Cohn, who made inappropriate comments to her as she left her apartment five days before her death, according to court records.

Randee Applewhite told police that Cohn confessed to her. The case against Cohn was dropped after Applewhite died. The defense claimed that Applewhite, the prosecution's key witness, recanted her story to police before her death.

Cohn has maintained his innocence.

The lawsuit now names the city of Fayetteville; Police Chief Greg Tabor; Scott Carlton, a detective; John Brooks, a former civilian crime scene investigator with the department; Kermit Channell II, executive director of the state Crime Laboratory; and Crime Lab analysts Lisa Channell, Phillip Rains and Melissa Myhand.

Defendants earlier filed answers denying any allegations of wrongdoing and asking that the case be dismissed.

