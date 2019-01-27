Local notes

Courtesy photo The spring edition of the Junk Ranch, "a country barn sale," is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. More information is available by emailing thejunkranch@pgtc.com.

ARC offersyoga classes

Essentrics and new yoga classes have started at the Artist Retreat Center, located upstairs from Java Dudes in Bella Vista. A drop-in fee of $10 is requested. Bring a mat and wear comfy clothes.

•Monday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 6 p.m. Beginners Yoga with Lindsay

•Tuesday: 10:30 a.m Beginners Power Yoga with Jessica; noon Power Lunch Flow Yoga with Jessica; 3:30 p.m. Lunar Slow Flow Yoga with Jessica; 6 p.m. Free Meditation with Anna; 6:30 p.m. Gentle Yoga with Anna

•Wednesday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 10:30 a.m. Slow Flow Yoga with Lindsay

•Thursday: 5:45 p.m. Essentrics with Cindee

•Friday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee

•Saturday: 9 a.m. Essentrics with Cindee; 10:30 a.m. Yoga with Amber; 3 p.m. Power Yoga with Jessica

Information: Lindsay Laue at mykindazen@gmail.com.

UAFS to hostblood drive

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host its winter blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29-30 in the Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 800 N. 49th St.

The blood drive is sponsored by the UAFS Student Activities Office and the Campus Activities Board's community events committee and is free and open to the public. All donors will receive a free T-shirt and a health screening.

UAFS coordinates five blood drives each year in an effort to help reach out to potential blood donors on campus. The blood is provided to the Arkansas Blood Institute, a nonprofit blood center whose volunteer donors provide 100 percent of the blood needed by patients in 40 Arkansas hospitals.

Drop-ins are welcome.

Information: (479) 788-7663 or email studentactivities@uafs.edu.

Lewis & Clarkhas coat drive

Lewis & Clark Outfitters, 4915 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, is collecting clean coats in good condition for students throughout Northwest Arkansas through Jan. 31. The goal is to give away 1,000 coats, and to reach that goal, each donation will earn a chance in a drawing for one of 20 $50 gift cards from Lewis & Clark Outfitters.

Information: gooutandplay.com.

Blood centerseeks donors

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. At this time, the blood center has less than an optimal inventory of A negative, O positive and O negative blood. Winter donation levels can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday needs. CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give when they can during the next few weeks.

You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive:

•Green Forest: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28, Green Forest High School, 800 Phillips Ave.

•Siloam Springs: Noon-6 p.m. Jan. 28, John Brown University, 2000 W. University St.

•Eureka Springs: 1-6 p.m. Jan. 29, Inn of the Ozarks, Highway 62 West

•Rogers: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1, Cooper Communities, Inc., 903 N. 47th St.

Information: (800) 280-5337

OLLI setsnew classes

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes:

•Feb. 4: "An inside Look at the Fastest 40." Join sports enthusiasts for this behind the scenes tour of the Arkansas Razorback Basketball Practice Performance Center. The 66,000-square-foot Basketball Performance Center opened in the fall of 2015 and is the home of the Razorback men's and women's basketball programs. The tour, led by UA basketball staff and coaches, will visit the weight room, athletic training room, coaches' offices, practice courts, team meeting rooms, student-athlete lounges, study areas and equipment room. $22, members only.

•Feb. 7: "Hikes near You: Lake Fayetteville Trail." $20 members, $35 nonmembers.

•Feb. 11: "A Preview of Coming Attractions: TheatreSquared & University Theatre." $18 members, $33 nonmembers.

•Feb. 12: "Regnum Machinarum: Artificial Intelligence in Literature." $38 members, $53 nonmembers.

•Feb. 12: "1989: The End of History?" $22 members, $37 nonmembers.

•Feb. 13: "Entrepreneurship: Arkansas Style." $28 members, $43 nonmembers.

•Feb. 13: "Basic Digital Photography."

•Feb. 13: "iPad for the New User." $60 members, $75 nonmembers.

•Feb. 13: "Musical Time Capsule: The Evolution of Kansas City Jazz." $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information and registration: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

