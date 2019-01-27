Longtime Nashville artist opens music studio in Bryant

BRYANT — Sally Howell grew up around music. She spent much of her life inside a theater in a small town called Washington, Missouri, just outside St. Louis.

“My whole family is musical,” she said. “My dad plays the banjo, and I was raised on bluegrass music.

“I was constantly surrounded by it. I started performing when I was like 5. It was sort of innate.”

Howell recently opened Starling Music Studio in Bryant. The grand opening was Jan. 5, and lessons began Jan. 7.

“I would definitely say there is a need for music lessons here,” Howell said. “There really are not very many options in Saline County. There are some piano teachers and a violin teacher, but we’ve got everything here [at the studio].” For example, lessons are available for the following: piano, voice, songwriting, guitar, bass, drums, violin, disc-jockeying, trumpet, trombone, French horn, special-needs students and pre-K music. They also offer classes for banjo, fiddle, upright bass, mandolin and ukulele, and they offer singing telegrams for hire.

“We’ve got all those instruments that people can’t find instructors for, so I think that helps, too.”

Before opening her studio in Benton, Howell taught at Little Rock Jams and was driving back and forth. She said she wanted to be closer to home, so when the owner of Little Rock Jams shut down his business a couple of months ago, Howell said she knew it was the right time to open her own business in Saline County.

“When I was teaching in Little Rock, I had people driving from Benton or Bryant to Little Rock for lessons,” she said. “I constantly had people ask me if I could teach in Benton or Bryant, but at the time, I couldn’t.

“Five days after I started advertising, I was full for voice. Our goal in our first month, we wanted to have 40 students just to break even, and right now, we are at 88.”

Howell teaches voice, piano and songwriting. There are seven other instructors, and Starling Music Studio offers lessons on about 20 instruments. She said opening her own business has been a bit overwhelming, but she feels very blessed to have that many students.

“I would love to get them all in,” she said. “My only option is to hire another voice instructor, and we just don’t have the space right now.”

Howell graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2000 with a degree in commercial voice performance. She spent 13 years in Nashville before moving to Arkansas after meeting her husband, Barrett Howell. She and her husband have three boys: Guthrie, 6, Gus, 4, and Gilly, 18 months. Barrett works as a sales manager for Reed’s Metals of Benton.

Sally Howell said Guthrie is taking piano and “loves it and is doing really well,” and Gus will start piano this week also.

“They love music,” she said. “They write their own songs and sing constantly. They are currently obsessed with John Williams.”

In Nashville, Howell toured with an all-girl band called Mustang Sally. She also had a publishing deal, writing songs for a living.

“I did demo work for producers and production companies,” she said. “I did a reality TV show, and I did the entertainment business for 13 years.

“I worked for a couple of big producers, and I had a couple of albums. I did the whole singer-songwriter thing, and I had pretty good success with it. But I met my husband and ended up here in Arkansas.”

She said her experience in Nashville is very beneficial because “it is not something you can teach unless you have experienced it.”

“I’ve got a voice degree, and that helps a lot, just knowing the theory,” Howell said, “knowing how to teach ear training and that kind of thing. But on the performance side, that’s really something you can’t teach. I feel like that really helps. I can help students who are wanting to go that route — getting a booking agent and hitting the road and playing shows on a regular basis.

“It is about keeping your vocal cords healthy and being able to sing a three-hour set and not lose your voice. It is about how to balance your health and your life on the road … how to perform and not just sing or play. I’m thankful to have that experience performing and to be able to help others with that side of it as well, along with the technical stuff.”

Howell said she has had offers to teach for a school district, but she said she prefers the one-on-one atmosphere.

“Having my own studio was a dream of mine, and it is a dream I have had for a few years,” she said. “This is more of the direction I wanted to go.

“I like having that one-on-one time because I get to really help [students] and know they are really getting a lot from each lesson. In a classroom setting, it is different with a different vibe.

“I think I prefer this.”

Howell said she can write just about any genre but has done a lot of blues and country. She said it just depends on the students and what their genre is; then she will help them go in that direction.

“I love being around music all day. That’s my favorite part [of being a teacher],” Howell said. “You get a lot of satisfaction seeing students progress and seeing how that makes them happy — watching them get excited about music and the progress they have made.

“When a piano student can sit down and play a piece without struggling, just the look on their face — it is just a great feeling knowing I played a part in that, helping them improve and helping them love music.”

She said music changes everything.

“Once a student has that in their being, in their soul, it is very therapeutic and is very fun to watch that happen,” Howell said.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.