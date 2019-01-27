Man gets 30-year term for '18 killing

An 27-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Jan. 14 after he admitted to fatally shooting a West Memphis man last year, according to a news release Friday.

Jamie Pernell Horns' trial was set to proceed Jan. 15, but he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person a day before, according to a news release from Scott Ellington, the prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial Circuit of Arkansas.

Authorities said that on Jan. 25, 2018, Horns shot Lenard Sumner, 68, in the chest at his West Memphis home after an argument. Sumner returned fire and injured Horns, the prosecutor's office said.

While serving 30 years in the state Department of Correction for second-degree murder, Horns will concurrently serve 20 years for the firearm charge, the release said.

