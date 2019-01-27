Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Roger Stone, former campaign adviser for Donald Trump; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Michael Passero, mayor of New London, Conn. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Rubio; Julian Castro, Democratic candidate for president; Jerome Corsi, an associate of Stone. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Mulvaney; Manchin; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

