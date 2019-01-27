Newspaper's Elliott, Faver promoted to VP posts

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette promoted two longtime employees to company vice presidents, said Lynn Hamilton, president of the newspaper.

Nick Elliott moves from production director to vice president of operations, and Kathy Faver from controller to vice president of finance.

"These promotions are being made in recognition of significant contributions and commitment to the success of our newspaper," Hamilton said.

Elliott joined the Arkansas Democrat at age 18 in 1986 as a night-shift worker in the prepress department where he helped build ads and make plates for the printing press.

"In a few years, his innate leadership qualities allowed him to move up to night-shift supervisor of all prepress operations," Hamilton said.

During that period, Elliott also attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earning an undergraduate degree in business management and a master's degree in business administration in eight years.

"Lynn has been my boss every day I've worked at the Democrat, more than 30 years," Elliott said. "I was talking with him about how to move up in the company, and he thought school would be the first step."

In 2005, he advanced to an administrative position in the newspaper's business office, overseeing advertising billing. Two years later, he moved to the printing plant in an apprentice program, learning all pressroom and distribution functions.

He was named production director in 2008.

Now Elliott manages not only all Democrat-Gazette production processes but also the printing of six other Arkansas newspapers in the Little Rock plant. In addition, he serves as a production consultant for all WEHCO Media newspapers in a five-state area.

"Lynn has been my mentor from day one," Elliott said. "It's been easy to follow his example."

Faver began working for the Arkansas Democrat in 1984 a few years after graduating from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a degree in accounting.

She was hired to run the newspaper's business office, managing billing, accounts payable, payroll and other administrative functions.

"That was a lot of responsibility for a young person, but her ability and talent were immediately apparent," Hamilton said.

Faver chose to leave her career a few years later to start a family. Seventeen years after that, in 2002, with two sons nearing adulthood, she answered an ad for an accounting position with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

She served 11 years in various administrative capacities, learning all business office activities. She was named controller in 2013, once again leading the newspaper's administrative functions, Hamilton said.

"Kathy's responsibilities now include human resources as well as accounting," Hamilton said.

Faver also works closely with WEHCO Media's corporate staff and other newspapers helping coordinate administrative activities at all group properties, Hamilton said.

"The Arkansas Democrat- Gazette has been very good to me over the past 16 years, and it has been a pleasure to work with such a dedicated group of people," Faver said. "I, along with many other employees, understand the importance of delivering a quality newspaper to Arkansans. Our work is greater than delivering the news, but includes the checks and balances our democracy needs, now more than ever."

Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Nick Elliot

Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Kathy Faver

Metro on 01/27/2019