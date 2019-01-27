OBU coach credits team for region Coach of the Year award

Ouachita Baptist University head football coach Todd Knight, center, stands in front of members of the team before a football game last fall. Knight recently won the 2018 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 Coach of the Year honor. The Tigers finished 12-1 in 2018 with an undefeated regular season.

In 1994, when Jay Derby interviewed for a graduate-assistant position at Delta State University in Mississippi, he thought Todd Knight, who was the head coach there at the time, would want to know more about his thoughts on the X’s and O’s of football. But instead, one of the main things Knight wanted to know was Derby’s testimony.

“He just wanted to know about my faith and what I was interested in and why I wanted to be in coaching,” Derby said. “So the first thing I would say about Knight is that he is a man of faith. That’s the thing he is most proud of.

“We all like to be known for something, but I think for sure that’s what he wants to be known for. He lives it every day, and that’s what I would say about him. On top of that, he is a man of character and an unbelievable worker and is very attentive to detail.

“Our relationship is one built on loyalty and trust.”

Knight, who is the head football coach at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, recently won the 2018 American Football Coaches Association’s Region 4 Coach of the Year honor. Knight and Derby, who serves as the offensive coordinator at OBU, have coached together since 1994.

“I think he has been a great influence on me,” Derby said. “I don’t think I would be the person, the father or the husband I am today without looking at him as a witness.

“We have a huge amount of trust for each other.”

OBU Athletic Director David Sharp said the award reflects the hard work, the dedication and the perseverance that Knight has displayed over 20 years.

“The type of person Coach Knight is, his character and the qualities he has as a person [are why we have stuck with him for so long],” Sharp said. “The way he treats people, players and coaches and how he interacts with our personnel and campus people … he is just a good man.

“It was a struggle at the beginning, but for 11 years now, we have had winning seasons.”

The Tigers finished 12-1 in 2018 with an undefeated regular season before losing in the elite eight in the Division II playoffs. OBU lost 37-14 to eventual runner-up Ferris State.

“The big thing is that it’s a team award,” Knight said. “The plaque they give you, I’m thinking about putting a piece of tape over it because it is not possible without great players and great coaches.

“That’s how these things happen. It doesn’t happen without having a really good team. Honestly, we are a player-led team, and this group of kids we have had are easy to coach.”

Knight said the award is voted on by all of the 168 Division II coaches, so “it is very meaningful to be voted on by your peers.”

“It shows a lot of respect to our program, but especially for our players and our assistant coaches,” Knight said. “I’m proud to be among those top-five coaches in the country.”

Knight said this was one of the best practicing teams he has ever had. The Tigers averaged 431 yards per game and 33 points, while only giving up 150 yards and 11 points per game. The defense finished the season second in Division II in scoring defense, allowing only 18 touchdowns and 8 field goals.

“The way you practice is usually the way you play,” Knight said, “so we had a player-led team with great practice habits, and that’s who you become.

“The credit goes to the players first and also a great coaching staff. We have good retention here. They are excellent men, not just coaches, but also great mentors and leaders for the players.

“I’m really a very small part of it, and they do a super job. It makes my job pretty easy, really.”

Knight has been the head coach at OBU since 1999, making him the longest-standing college football coach in the state. He has led the Tigers to four Great American Conference championships and over 100 All-Great American Conference players in eight years of being in the conference. The last time Knight received the Coach of the Year award was following the 2014 season, after the Tigers finished 10-0 during the regular season.

“I feel like there is a bigger picture than what people talk about sometimes. Especially in the early years, it was really tough, but we stayed with it and completed it. We feel like this is where we are supposed to be. I feel like this is a calling,” Knight said.

“I don’t think there has ever been anybody who, when the job gets tough, [hasn’t asked], ‘Man, is the grass greener somewhere else?’ Those early years, it was like that,” he said. “But like Buddy Benson, a former OBU coach said, ‘Stick to your knittin’,’ and that’s what we have done, and it has paid off.

“It wasn’t easy, but it has paid off. I’m really proud to be a part of a really good program. It is a great school to recruit, with good academics and good education — faith-based education.”

Knight said his faith plays a large part in his coaching decisions and style.

“It is a big part of who we are,” he said. “We aren’t here to shove anything down anyone’s throat, but we are here to grow the total man, and the total man has a physical side, a mental side and a spiritual side.

“That’s who we are.”

The coach was quick to point out, with that being said, that he and his staff and his players are not perfect.

“We have made mistakes, and we are learning as we go,” Knight said. “As coaches, players, all of us — we definitely know we need to improve with the things we do every day.

“I’m not just talking about football. I’m talking about off the field and trying to figure out who we are.”

Knight, who is in charge of special teams, said he has two great coordinators in Derby and defensive coordinator Roy Thompson Jr.

“There is a certain amount of head coaching that deals with management, and you’ve got a set itinerary and a core value and philosophy,” Knight said. “So with all of our coaches, there is a leadership aspect, and if you aren’t careful, all you do is manage.

“It is important to be a balanced head coach, but you also want to lead. I’ve got two great coordinators, and [offense, defense and special teams] are important aspects. We have to win two of the three to be successful each game.”

Derby and Knight both attend First Baptist Church of Arkadelphia, and they also hunt together.

“We both want to raise our families in a faith-oriented atmosphere,” Derby said. “Coach could have moved around a bunch, looking at different jobs. But at this level, this university and this town, it satisfied his needs of taking care of his family.”

Knight coached at Delta State from 1993 to 1998, and he said he watched it grow and become a nationally known program as well.

“One of the toughest things I’ve ever done professionally was leaving Delta State,” Knight said. “We had just won the conference for the first time in the history of the school, and a year and a half later [after I left], they won the national championship. …

“… But my family felt like we were called here [to OBU]. Obviously, it took some time, but it was the right thing for us and the right thing for Ouachita and for our staff. It has been a lot of fun, building a program here and being a small part of it.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.