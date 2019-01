Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two well completions and 15 well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

UNION -- First Ascent Operating LLC of Addison for Red Point No. 1-H, 24-hr. prod. 4 bbls in not available Form. of Hibank Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,074 ft., perf. 5,033-5,035 ft. Loc. Sec. 32-18S-14W. Workover done Nov. 30, 2018.

Great Lakes Chemical Corp. of El Dorado for BSW No. 22S, 24-hr. prod. not available in Smackover Form. of Catesville Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,701 ft., perf. 8,405-8,472 ft. of Sec. 22-19S-15W. Completed Jan. 15.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Diamond Bluff Farms No. 2-7H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,164 ft., perf. 4,120-7,452 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 219 ft. FSL & 2,101 ft. FEL and BHL: 689 ft. FNL & 1,302 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-10N-11W. Workover done Dec. 22, 2018.

XTO Energy Inc. for Mason No. 7-26H35, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,669 ft., perf. 3,412-7,542 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 202 ft. FSL & 1,111 ft. FWL and BHL: 459 ft. FSL & 2,002 ft. FWL of Sec. 26-11N-12W. Workover done Dec. 19, 2018.

FAULKNER -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Eagle Real Estate No. 7-14 1-1H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,054 ft., perf. 6,550-9,952 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 450 ft. FSL & 1,020 ft. FWL and BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 580 ft. FWL of Sec. 1-7N-14W. Workover done Dec. 21, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Vann No. 8-13 2-30H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,238 ft., perf. 6,189-10,137 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 300 ft. FSL & 1,100 ft. FEL and BHL: 1,655 ft. FNL & 1,265 ft. FWL of Sec. 30-8N-13W. Workover done Dec. 20, 2018.

INDEPENDENCE -- XTO Energy Inc. for Barbara No. 2-21H28, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,235 ft., perf. 3,370-8,122 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 255 ft. FSL & 1,182 ft. FWL and BHL: 13 ft. FSL & 1,684 ft. FWL of Sec. 21-11N-7W. Workover done Jan. 3.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Ballard No. 7-9 2-13H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,910 ft., perf. 6,560-11,804 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 300 ft. FSL & 920 ft. FEL and BHL: 66 ft. FNL & 920 ft. FEL of Sec. 13-7N-9W. Workover done Dec. 7, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Bevills No. 7-10 1-9H16, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 12,971 ft., perf. 6,690-12,846 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 726 ft. FNL & 243 ft. FWL and BHL: 824 ft. FNL & 1,206 ft. FEL of Sec. 9-7N-10W. Workover done Nov. 30, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Denny No. 8-8 1-8H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,002 ft., perf. 4,800-8,866 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 240 ft. FNL & 900 ft. FWL and BHL: 509 ft. FSL & 574 ft. FWL of Sec. 8-8N-8W. Workover done Nov. 28, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Duke No. 8-8 2-9H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,578 ft., perf. 5,100-9,473 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 640 ft. FSL & 1,010 ft. FEL and BHL: 812 ft. FNL & 1,333 ft. FWL of Sec. 9-8N-8W. Workover done Dec. 4, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Duke No. 8-8 4-9H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,230 ft., perf. 5,132-9,092 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 695 ft. FSL & 905 ft. FEL and BHL: 508 ft. FNL & 2,770 ft. FEL of Sec. 9-8N-8W. Workover done Nov. 29, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Gunter No. 7-10 1-23H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 11,580 ft., perf. 7,462-11,472.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 249 ft. FNL & 2,353 ft. FEL and BHL: 574 ft. FSL & 3,051 ft. FWL of Sec. 23-7N-10W. Workover done Dec. 29, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for James Carr No. 8-9 3-27H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,624 ft., perf. 6,314.5-10,460.57 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 903 ft. FSL & 657 ft. FWL and BHL: 12 ft. FNL & 1,735 ft. FWL of Sec. 27-8N-9W. Workover done Dec. 7, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Leon Barger No. 7-8 1-29H18, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,569 ft., perf. 6,364-10,466 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 178 ft. FNL & 767 ft. FWL and BHL: 476 ft. FNL & 1,147 ft. FWL of Sec. 29-7N-8W. Workover done Dec. 28, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Mitchell No. 7-9 1-11H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,180 ft., perf. 6,075-10,084 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 222 ft. FSL & 960 ft. FEL and BHL: 536 ft. FNL & 553 ft. FEL of Sec. 11-7N-9W. Workover done Dec. 12, 2018.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Ruby Self No. 8-9 2-26H23, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,894 ft., perf. 6,363.5-10,785 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 478 ft. FNL & 2,391 ft. FWL and BHL: 294 ft. FNL & 2,352 ft. FEL of Sec. 26-8N-9W. Workover done Dec. 4, 2018.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 01/27/2019