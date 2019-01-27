U.S. patents issued to Arkansans

Jan. 22

Patent 10,182,549 B2. Soybean Cultivar BY1313402. Issued to Karen Maureen Gallo of Jonesboro and Clay Brady Cole of Bay. Assigned to Syngenta Participations AG of Basel, Switzerland.

Patent 10,182,668 B2. Clip for Securing Elongated Label Track and Associated Systems and Methods. Issued to Robert Leslie Brock McKeel and Rhonda Meade, both of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,182,994 B2. Nanoparticulate Complex of Nicotine and Cerium Oxide and Use Thereof. Issued to Syed Imam of Little Rock. Assigned to The United States of America, as represented by the Secretary and Department of Health and Human Services of Washington D.C.

Patent 0,184,599 B2. Split-Ring Gland Pipe Coupling with Corrugated Armor. Issued to Edwin A. Bird of Ashdown and George D. Gabert of Texarkana, Texas. Assigned to Sensus Spectrum LLC of Raleigh, N.C

Patent 10,185,943 B2. Self-Deposit Apparatus. Issued to Jimmie Russell Clark of Fayetteville, Jeffrey Stone of Bentonville and Michael Lawerance Payne of Centerton. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,185,962 B2. Store Item Return Process. Issued to Yurgis Mauro Bacallao of Centerton, Douglas E. Humphrys of Bentonville, Tina Kurtz of Rogers and Leslie Irvin of Gravette. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,185,984 B2. Delivery of Remotely Ordered Items to the Current Location of a User When Geographic Information Indicates That the User Is Within a Predetermined Area Associated with a Physical Store. Issued to Jason D. Shaffer, Kevin A. Ruehle and David G. Tovey, all of Rogers; Mark J. Valentine, Todd W. Franke and Timothy James Burleson, all of Bentonville; Rachael Ulman of New York; Richard Ramsden of Foster City, Calif.; David Jon Carr of Mountain View, Calif.; Corey L. Peach and Kuleni Gebisa, both of Bella Vista; and Danielle McPherson of Springdale. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D0838,554 S. Knife Block. Issued to Ted Thompson and Dustin Smith, both of Walnut Ridge; and Tim Wiener of Jonesboro. Assigned to The Scott Fetzer Co. of Walnut Ridge.

