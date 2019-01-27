PB station honors longtime firefighter

PINE BLUFF -- Tommy Davis never received a promotion beyond engineer during his 29-year career with the Pine Bluff Fire Department, but he never quit fighting for the rights of black firefighters and became an inspiration to others who followed him.

"He was a true leader even though he was never a chief," Pine Bluff Fire Department Lt. Mozell Gipson said. "He would do a lot of things behind the scenes, and that is why he deserves to be immortalized."

The Pine Bluff City Council did just that Tuesday night when it named the city's newest fire station, previously known as Fire Station No. 3, after the retired firefighter. The station is at 601 W. 32nd Ave.

"Young people have asked me for counsel and advice, and I always tell them to never forget when they climb that rope and pull themselves to the top of the fence, don't forget to throw the rope back down so the next person can climb that fence," Davis said to a standing ovation at the meeting.

The resolution was sponsored by every member of the council at the meeting. Council member Ivan Whitfield originally proposed the idea last year while serving as president of the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP.

"I was working with the Police Department in the 1980s, and I would talk to Davis weekly," Whitfield said. "I knew he never received a promotion, but he never gave up.

"I always knew I wanted his story to be told. He is a living hero that people haven't recognized yet."

Davis, 71, joined the Pine Bluff Fire Department on Sept. 23, 1975, after completing a stint in the Air Force.

"I just kind of came on in," Davis said. "I really didn't have much experience. I just wanted to make a significant contribution to the community."

The city's first black firefighter, McArthur Gunn, had joined the department in 1973, but he had retired by the time Davis and other black firefighters joined in 1975.

Firefighters went on strike in Pine Bluff around 1975, and the National Guard was sent in to man the stations while officials negotiated and hired new people. That gave Davis and several other black firefighters an opportunity to work within the department, Whitfield said.

"He walked in when our city really needed him," Whitfield said.

Davis said there were underlying problems when he joined the department.

"Obviously in 1975 there was some racism and bigotry within the department," he said. "People would say things around you that weren't very respectful. We knew and understood that there was some obstacles we had to get by."

Promotions were hard to come by too, if you were black, Davis said.

"The first 20 years I was with the department, we only had two promotions for blacks," he said.

Former Pine Bluff Mayor Carl Redus Jr. has known Davis for more than 50 years and saw the difficulties his friend endured. Redus said Davis would express those problems with him at times.

"He was bothered by things," Redus said. "He wanted to make a difference within his profession, and he decided to take on the firefighter culture that they stood behind for many years."

Several black firefighters -- many of whom Davis recognized during his acceptance speech Tuesday -- banded together to fight what they knew to be injustice, and Davis quickly became the face of their fight.

"I don't know how it happened. I must have stumbled and found myself at the head of the line," Davis said. "A lot of times I would go when things would happen. I would basically go individually, but I was looking for a collective result because it affected all of us.

"For some reason or another, I got a reputation of being a person that the administration didn't want to see because I spoke out against things that were so obvious that were incriminatory against black firefighters."

Gregory Summers, a Pine Bluff native, wrote in a letter to the council that he met Davis during those turbulent times with hopes of joining the department.

Davis was straightforward, Summers said in his letter, telling him that there were things going on within the department that "are just not right." He told Summers that Little Rock was testing for firefighters on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's campus and recommended that he seek employment there instead.

"I would not know at the time how significant that advice would be in this state," Summers wrote.

Summers went on to become the first black fire chief in the Little Rock Fire Department and served there for 35 years.

"There would not be a Chief Gregory Summers -- the 'First African-American Fire Chief' in the 130 plus year history of the fire department -- without that candid and straight-forward conversation with Tommy in 1982," Summers wrote.

Davis said he began to see change within Pine Bluff's Fire Department after he and a group of black firefighters filed a lawsuit in federal court. The group lost its lawsuit, but Davis said significant changes followed.

"Things really changed when Mayor Carl Redus hired the first, second and third black fire chiefs for the department," he said.

Lt. Mozell Gipson, interim president of the local chapter of the International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters, said Davis played a big role in his development as a person after he met Davis 22 years ago while applying for a job in the Fire Department.

"I stopped in and said I had applied, and he said, 'Well, young man, come here,' and he taught me how to roll hose and a lot of other basic things that a firefighter would need," Gipson said.

Gipson said Davis still calls him regularly to offer advice and motivation.

"Tommy would always tell me as a firefighter, like he would do any other firefighter, to pay it forward," Gipson said.

Summers told council members in his letter that Davis needs to be remembered.

"When the history books are written on the fire service in Arkansas post Central High Crisis," Summers wrote, "Pine Bluff fire apparatus engineer Tommy Davis' name should be etched in stone."

