Personified

Wendy Teal Farrer

Director of Chilirhea Charity Cook Off & Golf Tournament

Chilirhea Who: Chilirhea What: Chili cookoff, live music, silent auction When: Noon-5 p.m. Feb. 16 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville Tickets: $35-$40 Attire: Casual Information: (501) 626-6563 or chilirhea.net

Day job: Director of Customer Relations at DataScout LLC

Tell us about your organization: The first Chilirhea event was in 2004 as an excuse for a close group of friends to reunite after college. They wanted an annual occasion that would bring them back to Fayetteville for a great time, no matter where careers or families took them. They decided to hold a chili cook-off, and so "Chilirhea" began. The first-ever Chilirhea had about 15 people in a backyard. By 2009, there were multiple sponsors, 15 teams and over 125 people gathered on the front lawn of a house despite snow and ice. In 2010, the event became tied to the charitable cause of helping cure Alzheimer's. There were 250-plus people at Pratt Place Barn and over $6,000 was given to Alzheimer's. Since then, more than $400,000 has been donated to our beneficiaries.

•Mission: To provide funds aiding in research that helps eradicate Alzheimer's disease as well as provide resources for caregivers caring for Alzheimer's patients.

•Services provided: Through our beneficiaries, Alzheimer's Arkansas, UAMS Reynolds Institute on Aging and The Broyles Foundation, we are able to touch not only the lives of people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, but those family members/caregivers attending to them through caregiving training, literature, counseling, medical research and more.

•Service area: Even though our event is based in Fayetteville, we reach people all over Arkansas.

•Average number of people served annually: Countless. This disease spreads far beyond the patient.

How is your organization's mission unique? We are a group of 10 friends who give 100 percent of our time and efforts to bring awareness to this cause. We do not receive a paycheck, and we donate everything outside of our event costs.

Why do you volunteer for a nonprofit organization? Do you have a personal connection to the mission? If so, what is it? I volunteer because of my great-grandma June. I watched her struggle with dementia for years. It consumed my grandparents' lives. She needed full-time care, and their lives stopped because of this. I also do this for my nanny (grandmother) Barbara. I couldn't imagine watching my mother's mind slip away every day, waking up, not knowing if she would know her own daughter. I watched her put her life on hold to take care of another.

What part of your job fills the most of your time? Chilirhea never sleeps. We take a short break after the event and pick back up in early summer to start on our golf tournament. It's really a full-time job, but when you're working with friends, it makes it all enjoyable.

What have you learned on the job that you didn't expect? The generosity of this community. If Northwest Arkansas hasn't figured it out, we live in the most giving community, not only in the state, but I'd argue the region. Every year, I'm blown away by our sponsors and how they continue to out give themselves.

What challenges face your organization? I think every person on our board would tell you the major challenge is our changing demographic. We started as an all-day party, but as we got older, we've had to think about our growing families and how to make this an event for the whole family. Over the past three years, we've made a lot of efforts to brand ourselves as a community-wide event. There is something for everyone, and we are proud of that!

Are there volunteer opportunities in your organization? What are they? The entire event is completely volunteer. Every year we have an amazing team of volunteers, but we are always looking for more. If anyone is interested in volunteering, email chililrhea@gmail.com.

NAN Profiles on 01/27/2019