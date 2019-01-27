Pet of the Week

Tootsie Dawg came to us though an unfortunate circumstance -- the death of her owner. Her owner loved her dearly, and his dying request was to find a good home for his dog. She is so sweet and good-natured. She does very well with children. Tootsie Dawg is medium-sized. We are not sure of her breed.

Canine Close-Up

Tess was dumped, along with her siblings, in a rural area of Arkansas. The pups were smart enough to find refuge in a barn full of hay. Tess is white with black spots (so cute) and is about 4 months old.

Sweetie is absolutely true to her name. This pretty little Australian shepherd is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She's smart, house-trained, and doggie-door-trained. Sweetie also works great on leash and rides well in the car. She is great with other dogs, big and small. Sweetie will shower those she loves with kisses and will make a great addition to some lucky family.

Featured Felines

Beanie's owner recently passed away. Beanie needs a good, safe home for her retirement years. She is a pretty, mature tabby with a mind of her own. She doesn't require a lot of attention, but once she warms up, she likes to be petted on her head and down her back. She's litter-box-trained, and her favorite food is kibble.

Tootsie Dawg and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 503-0606 and ootwrescue.org/adoption.html.

Metro on 01/27/2019