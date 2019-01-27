Protesters rush Turkish base in Iraq; teen killed

IRBIL, Iraq -- Protesters stormed a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Saturday, leading to a confrontation that left one teenager killed and 10 people injured, according to officials in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.

The protesters were demonstrating against a recent Turkish air raid that killed six civilians, the officials said.

A video obtained by The Associated Press showed a crowd of protesters, who appeared to be mostly in their 20s, inside the base in the town of Shaladze. Some tried to smash the door of what appeared to be a warehouse with a rock, while another protester tried to damage a Turkish tank with a hammer. Fire and smoke could be seen rising from military vehicles.

A statement by the Kurdish Regional Government expressed regret for the loss of life and extended sympathy to the families of the victims. The statement said the government will investigate the incident.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said a Turkish military base in northern Iraq came under attack by Kurdish militants and that some vehicles and equipment were damaged. In a tweet, the ministry blamed the attack on a "provocation" by the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The far-left group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its NATO allies.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party has waged an insurgency within Turkey since 1984 and is based in camps in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, which resumed in 2015 after a fragile two-year cease-fire.

Witnesses said Hassan Rekan Hussein, a 13-year-old from Shaladze, was killed in the incident Saturday, and 10 people were injured. They were shot at by Turkish soldiers as protesters broke into the base, the witnesses said.

Vyan Sabri, a lawmaker who leads the bloc representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi Parliament, blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party for "exploiting" Saturday's peaceful protest.

She called for the Kurdistan Workers' Party to end its "illegitimate" presence in the region and for Turkey to cease its airstrikes.

A Kurdistan Workers' Party politician, Kawa Sheikh Moussa, rejected the Turkish accusations.

"We do not have any office or representative in Shaladze," he said. He added that the demonstration was an angry reaction to Turkey's killing of civilians.

Turkish jets regularly bomb the camps, and Turkey has a military presence in Iraq as part of a mandate that allows it to fight security threats.

Speaking in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish jets and armed drones flew into Iraq on Saturday. "Today they tried to do something wrong in Iraq again," he said, referring to Kurdish militants.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party is believed to have fighters near villages inside Iraq's Kurdistan region.

