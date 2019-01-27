Race honors children’s legacies

I woke up at 2 a.m. one day last week thinking about two little girls I never met but wished I had.

It is a heartbreaking story about two sisters, Charlotte and Stella Mulhearn of Conway, who died of unrelated causes five years apart.

I sat down with their mother, Amanda, five years ago to talk about the girls and how they were the inspiration for her idea to start Freezin’ for a Reason, a 5K/10K race/walk and Lap for Life in Conway. The event is sponsored by the Faulkner County Chapter of Circle of Friends, which supports Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where both girls were treated.

This year’s seventh annual race is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Conway High School. Some people will come because they love to race. They may not know the background and may not have heard of Charlotte and Stella.

As a reporter for more than three decades, I’ve interviewed a lot of people and heard a lot of sad and inspirational stories. Some stories never leave your heart, and this is one of them for me.

We sat in Amanda’s living room, and we both cried. There is no way any mother could hear this story without getting emotional.

Amanda and her husband, Travis, have a son, Davis, now 14, who was

2 1/2 years old in 2007 when Charlotte was born. Everything seemed fine at first, even though Amanda had blood clots in her lungs. Charlotte slept a lot, and her skin was mottled when they went for the baby’s two-week checkup. A Conway pediatrician told Amanda to immediately take Charlotte to the emergency room, and from there, already clinging to life, the baby was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

She had a rare viral infection in her heart, and the family’s nightmare began. She had three open-heart surgeries, and there was talk of a heart transplant. Then little Charlotte got a severe blood infection and died on July 6, 2007, after life support was removed. She was 5 1/2 weeks old.

“That’s something no parent should have to watch,” Amanda said.

Sweet Stella Rose Mulhearn was born March 20, 2009. She was a beautiful child with big brown eyes like her daddy’s. Everything was going fine. Her big brother loved her, sometimes too much. Amanda said that once in a while Stella would hold up her hands and tell Davis, “No hugs, no kisses.” She also loved to snuggle in bed with her mother in the morning and take a small sip of Amanda’s coffee. “She’d say, ‘Mama, I do love coffee,’” Amanda said.

At a party at their church, the couple noticed that Stella was running around with her head cocked to the side and then started staggering like she was drunk. They thought it might be an inner-ear infection, but her symptoms got worse.

Again, they were back at Children’s Hospital. Stella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. She had a 10-hour brain surgery, but pieces of cancer called “sugar coating” were left on areas of her brain and down her spine.

Stella was in the hospital for about seven months. The nurses and doctors became like family, Amanda said. They loved Stella, and Stella loved them.

Stella turned 3 on March 20, 2012, and she died two weeks later on April 3, with her parents by her side.

It is a pain I can’t imagine, but I do sometimes think about Stella when I watch my 20-month-old granddaughter happily playing, her personality so big and our love for her so all-consuming.

Amanda and Travis, with their faith and love for each other and Davis, survived it. In December 2014, they adopted an adorable little girl named Riley, who knows she had two sisters. She’s 6.

Freezin’ for a Reason was started in 2013 to honor the girls’ memory.

“I don’t want [the race] to be just about them,” Amanda said. “In the future, I want the people in this area to know how lucky we are to have Arkansas Children’s Hospital this close.”

Charlotte and Stella Mulhearn were not on this Earth nearly long enough, but the difference they’ve made in other children’s lives will last a long, long time. And that is their legacy.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.