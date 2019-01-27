Reporter gets day in Court (TV)

COURT REPORT: Although reporter Chanley Painter recently left Little Rock's KARK-TV Channel 4, Arkansas audiences still will be able to see the Conway native on TV.

Painter, who served as Miss Arkansas USA 2009 and already has the most varied resume we've ever seen -- "Reporter and Legal Analyst for KARK 4 and FOX 16," "Attorney at Law, Licensed in Arkansas and Tennessee," "Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Arkansas," "former Arkansas State Old-Time Fiddle Champion," "Black Belt in Grandmaster Han's World Youn Wha Ryu Martial Arts" -- has something new to add.

Legal correspondent for cable television's Court TV.

Wait, is Court TV still a thing? It's about to be again.

Court TV, which was founded in 1991, was relaunched in 2008 as TruTV, and that network has since moved from crime to comedy. But Google "Court TV" now, and a tease for courttv.com says: "Court TV returns to television! Join the investigation beginning May 2019 with live, gavel-to-gavel trial coverage from across America."

As for how her opportunity came about, Painter says, "They found me. They reached out to me." She was offered the job soon after she was flown out to interview in Atlanta -- where she'll be based beginning in February.

For her new position, Painter says, "I'm going to be traveling most all the time. I will be wherever the trial that we are covering is. I will be there ... from the beginning to the end of that trial, whenever they get a verdict. I will be at that location, bringing from-the-courtroom coverage."

It's the perfect fit for Painter, who says, "Since I was a little girl, I've always been glued to true crime shows -- and Matlock."

Though we're not sure how Painter, who has a political science degree from the University of Central Arkansas, a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law and a master's degree in public service from the Clinton School of Public Service, ever found time to watch television.

Court TV has courted a good one.

CANDY? NOT DANDY: CandyStore.com recently released its map of "America's Favorite Valentine's Candy," identifying the top treats per state (see tinyurl.com/cupidcandy).

In Arkansas, Hershey's Kisses are our favorite. However there's been a recent outcry concerning the conical chocolate morsels' missing tips; the company responded by saying they "are working to improve the appearance because it's as important to us as it is to our fans."

Our second favorite is conversation hearts. However, this year there is a shortage. Spangler Candy Co. purchased bankrupt candymaker Necco's Sweethearts brand and couldn't produce the candies in time.

This Valentine's Day is not looking so sweet.

SundayMonday on 01/27/2019