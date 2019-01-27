Safety is top defender for Three Rivers area

— Zhane Harper might have been the best defensive back former Cabot football coach Mike Malham said he coached during his 38 years as coach of the Panthers.

“He’s up there at the top,” Malham said of Harper, who is the 2018 Three Rivers Edition Defensive Player of the Year. “It’s hard to say who is the best one, but he may be the best one we ever had. He had a great two years with us.”

Harper was the Panthers’ second leading tackler with 101. He had what is believed to be a school-record 11 interceptions. His best game was against Conway, when he had 17 tackles and 2 interceptions, and he blocked a kick in the Panthers’ 34-28 overtime loss to the Wampus Cats on Oct. 5.

“You could always count on him to make good open-field tackles,” Malham said of Harper. “The Conway game, he had one of the best games ever. He’s very deserving [of the accolades]. He’s just a natural. He can run. He’s got great hands. He’ll hit you.”

Harper, who has been playing football since he was in kindergarten, said the game is a good way to learn about life.

“There are so many great things about football,” he said. “It prepares you for life. It’s the best teacher. There are so many different people on the football team. That really helps you prepare for life and the workforce, dealing with so many different types pf people.”

Harper attended Cabot Junior High School South. Following his ninth-grade season, he was working out with the high school team, but he moved with family to Oklahoma for his sophomore season. Harper started at Choctaw High School in Oklahoma City, where he had 68 tackles.

He returned to Cabot for his junior season.

“It was quite an experience,” Harper said. “Coach Malham gave me a second chance. He welcomed me back with open arms.”

During his senior season, Harper had five games with more than 10 tackles. In addition to the Conway game, he had 14 tackles against both Little Rock Catholic and North Little Rock. He had 11 each against Pine Bluff and Fort Smith Southside.

Harper said he enjoyed playing for Malham during the coach’s final two years of his 38-year career at Cabot, which included 301 victories.

“It means the world not only to me but the rest of the players, just having a legend who has been around for so long,” Harper said. “I’m sure Coach cares about the wins, but that wasn’t his main focus. He just wants to see us go to college. That is his main goal.”

“My mom always tells me not to go out and hurt people, but I hit them hard,” Harper said. “If they get hurt, it’s just part of the game.”

Harper said he wants to play at the collegiate level but is not sure where yet. Malham thinks it’s a realistic goal for Harper.

“I think he’s got an excellent chance to be successful at the next level,” Malham said. “I’m not sure where he’s going. I think a lot of the D2 schools are looking at him. Arkansas and Arkansas State both offered him a preferred walk-on. That kind of hurts my feelings. He’s close to 6 feet. He’s not real big, but he’s 170 pounds. He’ll get bigger and stronger. I don’t know what they are looking for. He’s one of the best defensive backs, if not the best, we’ve had. His stats prove it, and he’s very dependable and made our defense a lot better than it would have been. He’s a very deserving player.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.