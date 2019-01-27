Search for community leads to giving back

— It can be hard moving to a new place, and friendships can be hard to find, especially for a stay-at-home mom. That’s why Paige Weaver joined the Junior Auxiliary of Cabot — to find other women to befriend.

Little did Weaver know that she would grow into a leadership role and be part of several philanthropic endeavors in her new city. She is now president of the Junior Auxiliary of Cabot and has become more invested in the organization and her community.

Weaver grew up in the Stuttgart area but moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for her husband’s work. When her husband was relocated to Cabot, Weaver knew she had to find a way to get plugged in.

“At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom with my two kids,” she said. “I wasn’t in the work environment to meet a lot of friends in the area. We started the kids in a preschool program, and I met friends through that, and then JA.”

What drew Weaver to JA was the overt altruistic nature of the organization and the women in it.

“The heart of giving is the best thing about JA,” Weaver said. “In our community alone, we have a budget of about $90,000 per year. It’s a group of 28 women, and we have two fundraisers. We work our tails off to raise that money; then we pour it all back into the community.”

The Weaver family moved to Cabot in 2014, and Weaver joined JA the next year. Like all JA members, she had a six-month provisional period; then she was inducted in November 2015. She said she always thought she would be a worker bee and stay out of the spotlight.

“I can very specifically remember sitting at one of my provisional meetings. The president and the provisional trainer were there, and they were talking about all the different roles you can do,” Weaver recalled. “The president at the time, Maggie Cope, said there were lots of different people. We have people who lead and get on the front row, and we have people who work. I thought to myself, ‘I’m a stay-at-home mom, and I’ve got my two kids at home. I’ll just be a behind-the-scenes person.’”

Cope said she has enjoyed seeing Weaver grow in leadership in the Junior Auxiliary.

“Paige attended a Junior Auxiliary area meeting with us early in her JA years. The meeting was in Memphis, so about eight of us rode over together and attended the meeting,” Cope said. “It was at that meeting that I saw the spark in Paige that triggered her love for the Junior Auxiliary. She had many great ideas on the way home and couldn’t wait to get the ball rolling. The rest was history. Paige has been on fire for helping the children in our community since.”

Over the years, Weaver has had good ideas that have earned respect and led to leadership. For example, she suggested a change to one of the JA’s main fundraisers that made it easier for the JA members and more fruitful.

“Paige stepped up and chaired our biggest fundraiser — the Charity Ball. That is not an easy task, and she did an excellent job,” Cope said. “Paige truly has a heart for children and our community. We are very lucky to have her leading our organization.”

Like many good leaders, Weaver deflects her success and points back to the other members of the organization.

“My position as the president is minuscule, compared to all the work and effort from the whole group,” she said. “It takes us all to accomplish what we do. We have 14 members on the board, and each member has a very important role. I’m basically the narrator. Because everyone steps up and does her part, we’re able to do what we need to do.”

JA does a lot in Cabot. By helping with the LunchBox Connection at Renew Community Church, offering meals for kids while school is not in session and providing Christmas gifts for those in need, JA jumps in wherever necessary to make an impact.

“I love how we can partner with other people because we are all trying to do the same thing,” Weaver said. “We just want to help.”

Weaver’s favorite charitable outreach is the Back to School fair.

“That’s where we unite with a lot of other groups in Cabot — it’s held at Cabot United Methodist Church — and buy hygiene items for the kids and families who are signed up,” Weaver said. “The families who come through on that day — it’s touching. It’s school supplies. It’s more than just a meal. This is stuff these families need, and it’s going to meet a need for a while.”

The Junior Auxiliary of Cabot takes on provisional members every May and November. Those interested in finding out more about the organization or joining it may visit www.jacabot.com.