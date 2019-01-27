Senior running back has fiery season for Heber Springs

Heber Springs running back Blaze Nelson, right, takes a handoff from quarterback Adam Martin. Nelson, who rushed for 2,072 yards last season, is the 2018 River Valley & Ozark Edition Offensive Player of the Year.

HEBER SPRINGS — Blaze Nelson lived up to his name — finally.

After playing football very little in junior high and as a sophomore, Nelson, a 5-11, 205-pound running back for Heber Springs, blew away his competition last fall to put up gaudy stats for his senior season: 2,072 yards rushing on 276 carries with 7.5 yards per carry and 172.7 per game; and 30 touchdowns and 18 receptions for 139 yards with 7.7 yards per catch.

From his linebacker position, he recorded 84 tackles, 7 per game, and caused two fumbles.

“I get a lot of feedback from my name,” he said, adding that his older brother, Gunner, was responsible for it. “When I was born, his favorite movie was Blade, the vampire movie, but he couldn’t say ‘Blade’ and kept saying ‘Blaze.’ So that became my name.”

In addition to being named to the the all-state squad, Nelson is the 2018 River Valley & Ozark Edition Offensive Player of the Year.

• • •

It’s been quite the transformation for Nelson from the 5-3, 120-pound Panther he was as a freshman.

“I just started out smaller than everybody,” he said. “Then I kind of hit a growth spurt, and my brother started working out with me and helped me get

bigger and the strength I needed.”

Heber Springs coach Darren Gowen said Gunner Nelson, who graduated in 2011, had had a similar story.

“They were both little bitty in ninth grade,” Gowen said. “Some kids develop later than others, and those two did a lot of hard work, too.”

The change began during the summer before Blaze’s junior year. He and Gunner worked out twice a day in the weight room, along with some cardio on the football field.

“[I] ate all the time, as much as I could,” Blaze Nelson said.

By the 2017 football season, he was 5-10, 195.

“I didn’t play at all, really, as a sophomore,” he said. “Junior year is when I first started playing both ways. I had a pretty good year, but this year was my breakout year.”

As a junior, Nelson rushed 140 times for 723 yards and caught 13 passes for 112 yards.

As a senior, he said, he took advantage of the tools he’d been given to record the award-winning stats.

“I was pretty significantly bigger than my teammates and opponents,” he said. “I was the strongest kid on my team and 40 pounds bigger than everybody I played against. Just being bigger than everybody, studying film, putting my mind in the best place to make all the reads and cuts I needed, was the key. And a lot of it had to do with my linemen and all my blockers. They helped me a lot.”

More than all that, though, was Nelson’s attitude, Gowen said.

“In today’s world, when you aren’t successful early, as a ninth- or 10th-grader, and you don’t get to see the field, a lot of kids quit,” the coach said. “Blaze stuck with it. He was really good as a junior, but his senior year, he really took off.

“He never questioned anything. Anything we asked him to do, he’d do it to the best of his ability. Another thing was, he knew everything we did on offense. If I told him to go play wide receiver, he’d go play wide receiver and know what he was doing. He’s a coach out on the field, besides the fact that he’s a tough, physical runner.”

Nelson also played soccer through his sophomore year before choosing to focus on football.

The Panthers entered last fall hoping to win a third consecutive 4A-2 Conference title, which would have been the first three-year run in school history. After starting 0-3 and 1-4, they reeled off seven consecutive wins, including their playoff opener against Pocahontas, 31-20, before falling to Rivercrest,

top seed from the 4A-3, in the second round, 50-36.

Heber opened the season with consecutive losses to Clinton, 36-34; Greenbrier, 41-16; and Harding Academy, 29-27, before beating Lonoke in the conference opener, 28-14. After falling to rival Stuttgart in the second conference game, 36-33, the Panthers knocked off Central Arkansas Christian, 52-21; Bald Knob, 42-14; Southside Batesville, 21-0; Riverview,

42-6; and Mills, 47-6, to enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak.

They finished 8-5, including 6-1 for second in the 4A-2.

“We have a pretty tough set of nonconference games every year,” Nelson said. “We play some bigger schools, and that gives us some momentum to go into our conference and be able to compete.

“Nobody got down when we were 0-3. We knew it was a learning experience, and we would be able to go from there.”

A 3.5 GPA student, he said he hopes to become a mechanical engineer.

Before that, though, will be more football. He said he would consider his options, which include, among others, Hendrix and Lyon College.

“The plan is to keep working out and gain as much weight as possible to be able to play at the college level,” Nelson said, adding that he hopes to add 20 more pounds to his frame.

Gowen has no doubt Nelson will do well, wherever he lands.

“He’ll be successful, even if he were to walk on somewhere, because of his work ethic, his ability and his great attitude,” the coach said.

The name will also help Blaze leave his mark.