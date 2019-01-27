Syria tells Turkey to pull troops, restore '98 treaty

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to him during a joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Russia and Turkey are jockeying for clout in Syria as the U.S. plans to withdraw its troops from the country. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria on Saturday called for Turkey to withdraw its troops from Syria's northern territories and end support for armed opposition groups in order to revive a two-decade-old security agreement.

Russia has encouraged Turkey and Syria to refer to the 1998 treaty to deal with security concerns along the two countries' shared border in the wake of a planned U.S. troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement said Turkey has violated the agreement since 2011 with its support of armed opposition fighters, then with its military incursions into Syria since 2016, which the Syrians called "occupation." Turkey has sent troops into Syria and backed armed groups in a bid to uproot Islamic State militants and Syrian Kurdish militias it labels "terrorist organizations" from near its borders.

"Reactivating this treaty takes place by restoring the situations on the borders between the two countries to how they were," said the Syrian Foreign Ministry, calling on Turkey to withdraw and to stop arming opposition groups. "This would enable the two countries to activate the agreement that guarantees the security and safety of the borders between them."

Turkey says the 1998 treaty gives it the right to move into Syria, justifying its troop deployment in the country and a possible new offensive designed to push out the Syrian Kurdish militia.

In a meeting between Russian and Turkish presidents last week, Vladimir Putin signaled that Russia was willing to accommodate Turkey's concerns but encouraged Ankara to use the 1998 treaty with Syria to help ensure border security.

Meanwhile, Russia has been supportive of Syria regaining control of territories after U.S. troops withdraw.

The U.S. has maintained a military presence in northeastern Syria to battle Islamic State militants with support from the local Kurdish fighters. The plan to withdraw triggered the scramble for how to fill the U.S.' absence.

Speaking in southeastern Turkey on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is committed to the 1998 treaty.

The Adana protocol was signed in October 1998 after heightened tensions between Turkey and Syria over the Kurdish militants operating across the borders. Syria promised to root out the Kurdistan Workers' Party that was waging an insurgency in Turkey, after allowing the group to operate from Syria since the 1980s.

