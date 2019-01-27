Trump denies defeat, vows wall

President Donald Trump walks through the colonnade at the White House on Friday on his way to announce the agreement to end the government shutdown.

WASHINGTON -- A day after President Donald Trump agreed to reopen the federal government, he continued to push back against the notion that it represented a major defeat.

Trump had insisted for more than a month that he would not let the government shutdown end without securing money for his promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. But on Friday, he reversed course in the face of mounting public pressure, declining poll numbers, escalating air travel delays and anger from the FBI director he selected. The deal struck with congressional leaders reopens the government through Feb. 15, while creating a committee meant to negotiate a border-security agreement.

On Saturday morning, the president took to Twitter, saying that "21 days goes very quickly" and once again vowing that the promised wall would be constructed.

"Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in," he wrote. "The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!"

He also had tweeted Friday night that the deal "was in no way a concession."

While some of his backers rallied around the president, stalwart Trump allies joined in the criticism. Lou Dobbs, the Fox Business Network host, sharply criticized Trump's move and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "just whipped the president of the United States." On Saturday, Dobbs predicted that the president's approval ratings would drop even more. Ann Coulter, the conservative commentator, suggested Trump was "the biggest wimp" to hold the office. Far-right websites described Trump as caving.

The White House on Saturday tried to counter that image.

Asked during an appearance on Fox News whether the president had caved on the shutdown fight, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, "100 percent no. He stood up for the American people. He reopened the government."

Gidley said that Trump had repeatedly asked for the sort of border funding that U.S. security officials said they needed, only to encounter intransigent Democrats in Congress.

"Democrats would not negotiate. They would not come to the table," Gidley said. He predicted that some Democrats would be willing to cut a border-security deal in coming weeks that includes money for a wall, even as party leaders have said they have no intention of funding Trump's wall.

"The lesson I hope that the Democrats learn here is that they can't just not negotiate. They can't offer nothing and expect something to get done," Gidley said.

The reopening of the government signals the start of three weeks of intense negotiations over border security in an ideologically divided Congress that threaten to leave Republican and Democratic leaders right where they began: at risk of a government shutdown.

The stopgap spending bill Trump signed into law Friday night gives leaders in both chambers until Feb. 15 to devise a bipartisan resolution to their impasse over the president's demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall. But whatever they come up with is likely to face obstacles from resurgent liberals in the House and a more conservative Senate.

The president will have the final word on any deal, and he has already vowed to shut down the government again, or invoke his emergency powers to build a wall, if Congress does not offer a solution he likes.

"I think everybody's relieved that the government's getting back open," said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. "But I think everyone's still a little tenuous because we've got a sword of Damocles hanging over us three weeks from now to see if we can get things worked out."

This week, negotiators from the House and the Senate, led by the top Democrats and Republicans on the appropriations committees, will begin meeting to hash out a plan to secure the southwestern border. The appropriators have a history of working in a bipartisan way, and there are some areas of agreement.

Democrats and Republicans -- including Trump -- have called for border-security packages that would include money for new technologies to detect drugs and weapons; more personnel at the border; more immigration judges; infrastructure improvement at ports of entry; and humanitarian assistance for migrants.

Trump, for his part, has softened his messaging, conceding in a speech in the Rose Garden on Friday that "we do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea -- we never did." That semantic evolution could provide a face-saving way forward for both the president and Democrats, who have previously supported bills that include money for border fencing, though not a wall.

"This has become a shutdown over semantics," said Steve Israel, a Democratic former congressman from New York, who ran the party's campaign committee. "This has become Donald Trump's shutdown over the definition of a wall, and Democrats have succeeded at redefining border security from bricks and mortar to investments in modern technology."

During the shutdown Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to the Capitol to negotiate with Democrats. But it became clear that Pence and Mulvaney were not speaking for Trump.

"I ask myself: Is this going to be a Trump negotiation, negotiated in good faith, or is he going to say one thing through his advisers and another when he hears from Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter?" asked Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee will be leading the talks.

"I'm an appropriator; I'm used to making deals," Lowey said, though she added, "I don't know how this negotiation is going to go."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, noted that last year Congress approved, and Trump signed into law, a bipartisan bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security that included $1.375 billion for new fencing along the border. Portman said Trump's budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year included money for just 234 miles of new fencing -- hardly an enormous wall from one end of the country to the other.

"Both the president and his Democratic critics have mischaracterized what the proposal is," Portman said, adding that he sees reasons for optimism.

And he said nobody on Capitol Hill was in the mood for another shutdown: "We're sort of at the end of the rope now, right?"

WORKERS WARY

While there were signs that some government machinery was grinding back to life after a record 35 days without funding, many federal workers and their families approached the end of the shutdown cautiously, saying they were relieved they would receive paychecks again, but would continue to restrict their spending over fears that another shutdown could happen in weeks.

"You can only be so happy because you just have to know that it could happen again," said Rachel Malcom, whose husband serves in the Coast Guard in Rhode Island. "We're going to be playing catch-up, so I don't want to overspend."

Crystal Simmons, whose husband serves in the Coast Guard in Connecticut, said it will likely take some time to process back-pay, and then employees could be in the same situation again if another shutdown happens.

"I don't think I can really relax and go back to the way things were," she said.

Many government agencies still had notices on their websites Saturday saying they were not fully operating. Calls to several agencies also went unanswered, with voice mails saying the offices were closed because of the shutdown. But many parks -- from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Minnesota -- were glad to open their doors to weekend visitors.

John Anfinson, superintendent of the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, said it felt great to tell his employees to open the Mississippi River Visitor's Center. He texted his manager and said "Roll up the gate!"

"They were just waiting for the green light," he said. Park ranger Sharon Stiteler posted a video to Twitter that showed the center's gates opening with the word: "Weeeee!"

The National Park Service said it was working to reopen all of its parks as quickly as possible, but some parks may not open immediately depending on the staff size and complexity. Virgin Islands National Park, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the Wright Brothers National Memorial and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were among the sites that reopened Saturday.

And Yellowstone National Park officials said visitor centers would reopen there by this afternoon, with the majority of the workforce returning Monday to begin working on a backlog of permit requests, including from those seeking to do research in the park.

Mike Litterst, chief spokesman for the National Park Service, said the nation's more than 400 parks are reopening on a rolling schedule. Some of the parks that were partially open and accessible during the shutdown are expected to get back to full operations more quickly.

"We're certainly grateful that all of our dedicated rangers and Park Service staff are back at work," Litterst said.

In the New York area, airport operations were returning to normal, just a day after LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International both experienced at least 90-minute delays in takeoffs because of the shutdown -- which caused a ripple effect throughout the system. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that flights at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International were landing and taking off Saturday morning with 15-minute delays. There were no other major delays nationwide, according to the FAA's website.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Berman and Brady Dennis of The Washington Post; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; and by Amy Forliti, Jennifer McDermott and Verena Dobnik of The Associated Press.

