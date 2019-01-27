Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes in central Arkansas, police say

Two pedestrians were struck and killed in separate incidents in Pulaski County on Saturday, state troopers said.

Tonelle Brown, 41, was trying to put fuel into a vehicle stopped in a lane of traffic at the James Street entrance ramp to U.S. 67 in Jacksonville about 6:10 p.m. when a 2010 GMC Sierra attempting to enter the interstate hit him, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Police said Brown, who was from North Little Rock, died of his injuries.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., 42-year-old Kelly Wood of Harrison attempted to cross Interstate 30 on foot near mile marker 140 near downtown Little Rock, authorities said. According to troopers, as Wood traveled from west to east across the road she was struck and killed by a 1989 Honda Accord traveling west.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of both crashes, the reports state.

At least 27 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.