The World in Brief

Jose Rosello and Victoria Garcia, the parents of 2-year-old Julen Rosello, arrive Saturday at the cemetery in Malaga, Spain.

Spain rescuers get to tot's body in hole

MADRID -- Rescue crews in Spain early Saturday found the body of a 2-year-old boy, whose fall into a deep borehole 13 days earlier prompted a complex and heart-wrenching operation that had the country holding its breath.

Julen Rosello fell down the narrow 360-foot-deep borehole on Jan. 13 while his family was preparing a countryside Sunday lunch. Adding to the family's tragedy, Spanish media outlets had reported that his parents had another young son who died of a heart attack in 2017.

Julen's remains were found in the early hours of Saturday by rescuers digging a tunnel to reach him, said Alfonso Rodriguez, the Spanish government's representative for the southern region of Andalusia.

The Civil Guard was investigating if the borehole had been made illegally.

The dry waterhole, only 10 inches in diameter, was too narrow for an adult to get into, and hardened soil and rock blocked equipment from progressing to the place two-thirds of the way down where the toddler was trapped.

King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered their condolences to the family.

"All of Spain shares in the infinite sadness of Julen's family," Sanchez wrote on Twitter. "We have followed each step taken to reach him. We will always be grateful for the tireless effort of those who worked to find him during these days. My support and warmth to his parents and loved ones."

Blast in Kenya capital hurts 2 people

KAMPALA, Uganda -- An explosive device went off outside a cinema in a busy part of Kenya's capital Saturday and injured two people, police said.

One of those injured in the explosion in Nairobi was a handcart pusher who received a small piece of luggage from a person who later fled. The other was a newspaper vendor, said Philip Ndolo, police commander in charge of Nairobi.

A manhunt was underway for the person reported to have deposited the luggage in a cart, Ndolo said.

Detectives think the luggage contained an improvised explosive device, a police officer at the scene said.

The Kenya Red Cross said it sent emergency teams to the scene, which was sealed off by law enforcement officers.

The explosion happened two days after the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi issued a security alert reminding the public about "the continued need for sustained vigilance in public spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, and places of worship."

Kenya is recovering from a Jan. 15 attack in which gunmen stormed a hotel complex and killed 21 people.

French persistent in weekend protests

PARIS -- France's yellow-vest movement kept up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron with mainly peaceful marches and scattered skirmishes Saturday, its 11th-straight weekend action despite internal divisions and growing worries about protest violence.

Multiple anti-government protests took place in Paris and other cities, centered on Macron policies seen as favoring the rich. France deployed about 80,000 police officers to patrol the events and to head off trouble.

A few cars were set ablaze in the Normandy town of Evreux. In Paris, crowds gathered at the headquarters of France's lower house of parliament. Police used tear gas on demonstrators at the Bastille Plaza, who were hurling objects.

Macron has sapped some support for the movement by taking an active role in recent days in a national debate in towns across France, that were opened to address the protesters' concerns.

Participants at the Champs-Elysees march called Macron's national debate a "smokescreen" to distract the French from his pro-business policies. Many want Macron to restore France's wealth tax and allow the public to propose national referendums on anything from pulling France out of the euro currency to rewriting the constitution.

One branch of the movement started a bid last week for the European Parliament elections in May, but other protest leaders disagree with the idea.

Rival groups calling themselves the "red scarves" plan demonstrations today to condemn violence unleashed by recent protests.

Irish turn out to oppose 'hard' border

LONDON -- Hundreds of people assembled near the Irish border to highlight the risks Britain's exit from the European Union poses to peace in Northern Ireland.

The protesters gathered Saturday near Newry in Northern Ireland to reject the possibility of a "hard" border with ID checks and customs controls going up between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after the exit.

Some created a mock border checkpoint, where actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers showed what such a protected boundary might look like.

There is concern on both sides that a guarded border could jeopardize a hard-won coexistence since a 1998 agreement largely ended decades of sectarian and nationalist violence.

The European Union has said a hard border is likely unavoidable if the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal.

People knock down a fake wall Saturday near Newry, Northern Ireland, during a protest against the possibility of sharing a guarded border with the Republic of Ireland.

