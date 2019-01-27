Whitewater adventures at Big Bend

Spring 1972, Portland, Texas. It's 3 a.m. and I'm wondering why I agreed to this crazy one-day trip to Big Bend. Steve and Jennifer will be picking me up in a few minutes, and we'll be tearing across south Texas to paddle the Boquillas Canyon stretch of rapids on the Rio Grande River.

Steve talked with some new folks in town from west Texas, and they told him about paddling the Rio Grande. One thing led to another, and we're about to drive 500 miles on farm-to-market roads, do a 40-mile float down a river, and drive back, all in one day. And to top it off neither of us have ever laid eyes on the Rio Grande.

Recent rains have put a lot of water in the river, and we won't have to paddle much .... "but the rapids will be churning," said Steve's friend. Vertis thinks "churning" is one step from death.

"Richard, we have two small children, and you're losing it if you think I'm going on some wild float trip with roaring rapids!"

"He didn't say roaring ..."

"What's the difference? Churning? Roaring?"

Vertis won't go; she cites the possibility of two babies ending up in a south Texas orphanage.

"Hey, headlights!" Steve and Jennifer are here.

"Ready for some wild rapids?" Steve yells.

I give him a slightly nervous smile as I hop into his Ford Falcon with a luggage rack on top where a raft is tied down.

"I think we can make it by 9 a.m.," Steve says, " if we speed a bit." I know that no one drives those roads under 80 and at 3 a.m., we'll be doing 100.

Steve holds the speed down as we cross Harbor Bridge into Corpus Christi, but as we pass the sign that says, "Next gas station 89 miles," he's airing out the little Ford, and hours pass as we roar across a barren southwest Texas landscape.

Our topo map has the put-in and take out-spots marked. As we enter the park, a ranger tells us the river is up and rafting isn't recommended. But we aren't going to drive 500 miles and not raft, so we head to the put-in spot. We're met by several young men who will drive our car around to the place where we'll end the trip. I've just paid $12 and Steve seems a little concerned as a man spins out in his Falcon heading for the location where we'll finish. We have reached the point of no return. If we ever want to see our car or get back home, we've got to raft the river.

I'm a little concerned when one of the men comments, "River's way up, lots of rocks; be careful."

We're about ready to push off when I look up the river and see another group about to start.

"Hey, y'all, look!" We're watching one of the strangest sights we have ever seen. The raft has a wooden plank bottom surrounded by eight inner tubes, and a refrigerator on the planks with three swimming Mexicans on each side of the raft. They are floating the refrigerator into Mexico.

Yeah, we're smiling as we push off with Steve and me sitting forward with the paddles and Jennifer sitting in the back to balance out the raft. It's really hot for mid-May, but everyone has on shorts, T-shirts, and baseball caps, so we're ready for the heat. There's not much current, so it's paddle, paddle. It's been an hour and we're still paddling. We're sweating and frying in the sun, and I figure it will take all day to get to our car. But the current is picking up and the scenery is changing from desert to some rolling hills, which forces the river into a narrower channel.

"Hey, we're really making some time," Steve yells.

We round a bend, and the current takes us close to the American side of the river. I glance at a brush pile.

"My gosh! Is that a head?"

Everyone is looking, but we're moving by so quickly the head-or-no-head thing is almost a blink.

"It's a head. But what? Is it an animal? Or human?"

The current is too strong to go back, but I'm leaning toward human. I guess we'll never know. Our talking about the head is forgotten because we hear a roaring sound in the distance.

"What's that?" I question.

Steve pipes up, "I lived in Denver and rafted the Snake River. That's rapids."

Now I see them. The water is churning as it passes over rocks.

"Ahaaaa!" The raft becomes lodged on a boulder just below the surface, and Steve and I are trying to push it off.

"Oh, no!" One of our backpacks has flipped out and there goes lunch, but we're through the rapids now and heading toward some towering cliffs.

Before we can do anything the raft zips along and we're flying through the canyon, with the U.S. 20 feet away on one side and Mexico 20 feet away on the other side. We've quit paddling and are just trying to keep the raft in the middle of the river, and that's when we hear a thundering roar.

There's a sandbar before the bend ahead, and we're pulling the raft up on it. I'm wading around the corner to check out the roaring, and what I see makes me stop breathing. The river narrows and two big boulders have fallen into it to where a raft must go between them. It's the worst-looking thing I have ever seen.

We're talking it over and it boils down to walking 20 miles or braving the rapids. We vote for the river. I'm on the front of the raft to push us off the rocks, and we're off.

"Hang on!"

The current moves us into the channel, and as we bounce off one rock and careen into a torrent of water, the raft flips up, dumping out everything but us. It's all we can do to hang on. We're 100 yards down river now, and still in the raft with our paddles, but all our equipment and water are gone.

The river is slack now, and it's paddle time again. Two hours and three new blisters later, I see Steve's Falcon on the parking area. I've never wanted to kiss a car, but wow, was I glad to see that one.

We find food and water just outside the park boundaries, and with a bottle of water and a bag of pork skins, I'm driving us toward home.

Sunburned, hungry, and dead tired, I'm pulling into my driveway at nearly 1 a.m. Vertis is waiting up, and she walks out to the car.

How was it?" she asks.

"It was wonderful. Do you have anything left from supper?"

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.

Editorial on 01/27/2019