1 teen killed, 1 injured after pickup overturns in eastern Arkansas

One teenager was killed and another was hurt in eastern Arkansas when a pickup veered off a highway Sunday morning and overturned, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. along Arkansas 1 south of Colt. A preliminary report said a Ford F-150 went into a ditch and hit a driveway before overturning.

A passenger, 19-year-old Steven Kendrick of Atoka, Tenn., suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

The driver, 18-year-old Nicholas Sparks of Savannah, Tenn., was brought to a Memphis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. No update on his condition was immediately available on Monday.

Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

At least 28 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.