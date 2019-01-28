Human remains found in Russellville ID'd as Arkansas woman

The remains of a 49-year-old Arkansas woman found in a wooded area of Russellville were identified Monday, authorities said.

The Russellville Police Department said in a statement that the remains belonged to Ashley Benton Davis, whose last known address is in Johnson County. A hunter found the remains in an underdeveloped part of the city on Jan. 13, police said.

The remains were sent to the State Crime Lab for testing after their discovery. The lab was still examining the cause of Davis’ death, which remained unknown Monday, police said.

The Russellville Police Department is continuing to investigate her death.