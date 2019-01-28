Area’s top offensive player takes QB role seriously

Searcy senior quarterback Peyton Wright, No. 4, celebrates after an early season scrimmage. Wright, who was also the kicker for the Lions, is the 2018 Three Rivers Edition Offensive Player of the Year.

Peyton Wright takes the responsibility of being the starting quarterback for the Searcy Lions seriously.

“When you grow up in a town like this, you grow up looking up to all those high school players,” Wright said. “You get there, and you’re actually the high school player, and you’re the quarterback. All the kids in junior high and middle school know you as the quarterback. That is one of the most fun things ever.”

Wright, who led the Lions to a 9-3 record and an appearance in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, is the 2018 Three Rivers Edition Offensive Player of the Year.

“When you are the quarterback, all eyes are on you,” Wright said, “no matter what you do, … so being the quarterback in general just comes with a huge responsibility, but even more when you have kids looking up to you. They see how you act, your body language and what you say to your teammates, and the way you react to the officials and coaches. When I see kids, I love to give them high fives or fist bumps. They expect the best of you. Whatever you do is most likely what they are going to do. I wanted to be that example. If I was showing that I could have great character and great class and a be a great leader, then I wanted to do that.”

Searcy coach Mark Kelley expressed similar sentiments about Wright.

“He’s probably the best leader we’ve had come through,” Kelley said. “People just gravitate to him because he’s such a positive person. I’ve never heard anyone talk negatively about him, question whether or not he was doing the right thing. That is one of those things that is kind of rare. He always seems to be doing the right thing. I think that has a lot to do with his family and his upbringing. It just makes him a special guy.”

Wright, who is also the kicker for the Lions, had an all-state performance in 2018, following in the footsteps of the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, Mason Schucker.

Wright completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,307 yards and 29 touchdowns, throwing only 11 interceptions. He also scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

As the kicker, Wright made 39 of 48 extra-point attempts and was 3 for 3 on field-goal attempts, with his longest being 29 yards. Wright also led the state in punting with a 46.2 yard average per attempt. That was also 11th in the country.

Wright’s best game as quarterback was the season opener against Morrilton. He completed 29 of 52 passes for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Lions beat the Devil Dogs 46-26. He also threw for 5 scores in a 35-27 win over Sylvan Hills in the regular-season finale.

Wright started his journey in football when he played peewee ball in the sixth grade. He fell in love with the game.

“There is a lot of hype around football, a lot of intensity around football,” he said. “Those Friday-night lights … there is just a little bit different feeling around there than there is on a basketball court. The football team is more of a family, in a way. A football team has to come together. It’s not just 15 guys in the locker room. It’s 60 or 70 guys in the locker room, and they’ve got to find a way to work together.”

While backing up Schucker the previous two seasons, Wright did get his first start in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs as a sophomore in 2016. Schucker was injured in the Lions’ first-round win over Lake Hamilton. In the second round against Pine Bluff, a 42-13 loss, Wright completed 9 of 26 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also threw 3 interceptions.

“I was scared at first, a little intimidated,” Wright said. “I knew I was playing the best team in the state. I didn’t really know what to expect. It was a crazy atmosphere, a lot of pressure on my shoulders for my first game. After the first drive or so, I got settled in and felt normal after that.”

Wright said he loves playing for Kelley, who became head coach when Wright was in the ninth grade. However, Kelley was high school offensive coordinator when Wright was a seventh-grader.

“He’s been with me all the way,” Wright said. “He’s really smart and knows what to do in certain situations. He’s aggressive. He always takes the more aggressive route.

“We could sit in there in the coach’s office and have conversations about football or fishing or whatever for hours. He always has a great relationship with all of us players and coaches.”

While Wright has been the kicker all three years in high school, he said, his focus wasn’t on special teams as much as it had been previous to the 2018 season.

“The past two years, I was ready to go as the backup quarterback,” he said. “My responsibility was to kick it in the end zone and make field goals and extra points. That is what I was focused on more. Now I’m the starting quarterback, and a whole new responsibility comes with that. I didn’t necessarily stop focusing on kicking, but my focus on kicking wasn’t nearly as high. You could see that. I missed a few more extra points. I wasn’t kicking it into the end zone every time.”

During the last half of the season, the Lions were utilizing an onside kick after scores.

“I had to stay a few minutes after practice to work on my onside kicks,” Wright said. “That was the game plan. I wanted to make sure that every time I kicked it, our team had the opportunity to get it when the rotation right, and the bounces were right.”

Kelley said Wright meant so much to the Lions’ success this season.

“He’s been a great teammate since he was a sophomore,” Kelley said. “He took ownership of his role. When he was kicking, he was really good at it. He came in and started in the second round of the playoffs against Pine Bluff [in 2016]. He came and showed a lot of toughness and a lot of leadership. He’s been an amazing teammate and meant a lot to our program for the past three years.”

Wright wants to play football at the collegiate level.

“I’m going to play college ball somewhere. … I don’t know where yet,” Wright said. “I’ve got a few options. I have a preferred walk-on spot at Arkansas State. Everything else is Division II.”

Kelley thinks Wright will have a chance do well in college.

“Wherever he decides to go, he’s going to be successful,” Kelley said. “He’s going to come in and make everybody better. You might take him out on the practice field, and he might not be the most physically dominating guy out there, but he’s one of those you want out there playing and helping your team.”

