Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities: Arkansas man accused of rape arrested after months on the run

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 1:21 p.m. 1comment

A Crittenden County man facing rape charges who had been on the run for several months was arrested Sunday in Tennessee, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said.

William White, 42, of West Memphis was arrested in Jackson, Tenn., without incident, U.S. Marshal Bob Clark said.

“He was originally arrested and charged on Oct. 24 for rape of a minor, but when he bonded out he fled the area,” Clark said.

Clark said authorities learned White had been in Indianapolis for several weeks, but they missed him by two days.

“We learned he was in Tennessee, and we had someone knock on his door yesterday and he opened it voluntarily and we took him in,” Clark said.

White is being held without bond in the Madison County jail awaiting extradition, according to arrest records.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • MaxCady
    January 28, 2019 at 3:25 p.m.

    So if he hadn't voluntarily opened the door would they not have arrested him?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT