Authorities: Arkansas man accused of rape arrested after months on the run

A Crittenden County man facing rape charges who had been on the run for several months was arrested Sunday in Tennessee, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said.

William White, 42, of West Memphis was arrested in Jackson, Tenn., without incident, U.S. Marshal Bob Clark said.

“He was originally arrested and charged on Oct. 24 for rape of a minor, but when he bonded out he fled the area,” Clark said.

Clark said authorities learned White had been in Indianapolis for several weeks, but they missed him by two days.

“We learned he was in Tennessee, and we had someone knock on his door yesterday and he opened it voluntarily and we took him in,” Clark said.

White is being held without bond in the Madison County jail awaiting extradition, according to arrest records.