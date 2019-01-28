Berryville buck surprises archer

With three Boone and Crockett bucks on his wall, Scott Arnold of Berryville knows how to score bucks on the hoof, but the one he killed on Oct. 28 in Carroll County surprised him.

It was a lot bigger than Arnold thought. Its typical rack earned a net score of 183 0/8 Boone and Crockett points to claim Best of Show honors at the Arkansas Big Buck Classic on Sunday at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock. It is also the new state record for the biggest buck killed with archery equipment.

Arnold, an environmental engineer for Tyson Foods, is an expert bowhunter who hunts in some of America's most famous big buck hotspots. However, he never imagined that he would kill his biggest typical whitetail in the hills of Carroll County. Arkansas' biggest bucks almost always come from eastern and southeastern Arkansas.

"I just want to make sure Northwest Arkansas is proud of this deer," Arnold said. "It's hard to beat the south, but we finally done it. We got a W."

Arnold became aware of this buck in August, when his game cameras captured images of a buck sporting a massive rack in velvet. Velvet is a coating of blood vessels that covers a deer's antlers during its growth period in the summer. In early fall, bucks rub off the velvet.

"I thought, 'Oh, wow!' " Arnold said. "I was totally impressed with how big he was."

Through October, cameras shot several hundred photos of the buck, Arnold said. He judged his rack to be about 170 inches. After the usual scoring deductions, it would probably net in the low 160s. That is an exceptional Arkansas buck, but it is phenomenal for the Ozarks.

Arnold said he pinpointed the buck's bedding area on a thickly wooded bench. He placed his stand downhill from that spot against brushy cover to prevent a buck from sneaking in from behind.

When acorns started falling in September, cameras photographed the deer more often in the daytime, but Arnold said he needed a southeast wind to hunt that stand.

"I couldn't ever get any southeast winds," Arnold said. "When I finally started getting the right winds, the deer wouldn't be there."

Arnold reviewed his photos and checked the weather for the dates when cameras photographed the buck. Photos seldom showed the buck on days when the wind blew from the southeast. Finally, Arnold took a chance with an unfavorable wind.

On Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 a.m., a 150-inch, 10-point buck pushed four does past Arnold's stand. Arnold said it was easy to pass on that buck knowing that a much bigger one was in the neighborhood.

"I didn't even raise my bow," Arnold said.

At 8:45 a.m., a spike buck stopped under his stand and gazed up the hill.

Suddenly, Arnold and the spike had company.

"This deer appeared out of nowhere," Arnold said. "I don't know if he just stood up or walked up. He came to run that spike off."

After vanquishing the young buck, the big one sauntered behind three trees to Arnold's left, giving him an opportunity to draw his bow. The buck stopped at 17 yards, and Arnold released a 100-grain Rage broadhead from his Bowtech Destroyer bow.

The trophy antlers won Arnold a silver cup and a Can-Am all-terrain utility vehicle from Bradford Marine and ATV.

