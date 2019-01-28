Cold front to bring chance for snow to parts of Arkansas, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows expected snowfall totals in Arkansas with a storm expected to move in Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to bring freezing temperatures across the state and chances for snow to parts of Arkansas on Monday afternoon through early Tuesday, forecasters say.

According to a briefing by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, forecasters predict that light snow will accumulate in the east and southeast parts of the state late Monday into early Tuesday. Up to 2 inches is possible in southeast Arkansas. Union and Ashley Counties will be under a winter weather advisory Monday night, the briefing states.

The agency warned drivers across to watch for icy roads across Arkansas on Monday night, including black ice on bridges and overpasses.

Wind chills are expected to bring temperatures well below freezing throughout the state by Tuesday morning, the agency said. Forecasters predict temperatures will reach below 10 degrees across the northernmost regions of the state.

The rest of Arkansas will experience winds early Tuesday that make the air feel between between 10 to 20 degrees, forecasters said.