COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today – Friday

Photography Exhibit

SEARCY —The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring a photography exhibit by Noah Darnell in the tall gallery at Harding. The show will run through Friday. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free.

Monday

Cabot AARP Meeting and Potluck

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will have its monthly meeting and potluck supper at 6 p.m. in the upstairs community room of the Veterans Park Community Center. The program will include a discussion of the importance of exercise for seniors and a short demonstration. Officers for 2019 will be installed. Members and those interested in membership are encouraged to attend.

Tuesday

Goodsell Truck Accessories Founder Party

JACKSONVILLE — All are invited to the 90th-birthday celebration for Odes Goodsell, the founder of Goodsell Truck Accessories, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the store at (501) 982-2245.

Thursday

Basketball Jamboree

CARLISLE — Carlisle Parks and Recreation will hold its Basketball Jamboree at 6 p.m. at the city gymnasium. The first game will feature the Carlisle third- and fourth-grade girls playing the boys. The second game will feature the fifth- and sixth-grade girls playing the boys. A half-court shot will take place during intermission, as well as a pie in the face for the volunteer who raises enough money. Admission is free.

Friday

Los Angeles Quartet Concert

SEARCY — Harding University will host the Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium as the fourth performance of this year’s Arts and Life Performance Series. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

Saturday

Hidden Figures Screening

SEARCY — Harding University will show the movie Hidden Figures at 4 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre, 100 W. Race Ave. Admission is free, and attendees will receive a complimentary small popcorn and drink.

Chili Cook-off

CABOT — The Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled will hold its first chili cook-off at 1 p.m. at 15361 Arkansas 5. Proceeds from the event will benefit AEDD’s adults who plan to participate in the 2019 Special Olympics. Tickets are $3, and the competition fee is $20. For more information, call (501) 286-1312.

ONGOING

A Moment in Time Photo Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature a Black History Month photography show titled A Moment in Time from Friday through March 1. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

Master Gardener Classes

SEARCY — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in White County is seeking applicants for its Master Gardener Program. A series of training classes will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on five Thursdays — Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14 and 21 — at the new Extension Service office, 802 Davis Drive. The program is open to anyone with a strong interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to educate others in recommended gardening practices. The cost of the training and materials is $75, which includes the first year’s dues. For more information, contact the White County Cooperative Extension Service at (501) 268-5394 or ssanders@uaex.edu.

Community Health Education Luncheon

BATESVILLE — White River Medical Center, 1710 Harrison St., hosts a Community Health Education luncheon the second Tuesday of each month in the Conference Center on the WRMC campus. The next event will take place at noon Feb. 12, with Dr. Bennett Rudorfer, a cardiologist, discussing ways for people to take care of their hearts. The event is free and open to the public.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, offers a painting class by Jim Tindall from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The classes cost $45, and all materials are provided. He will also teach a class from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Hidden Figures Screening

SEARCY — Harding University will show the movie Hidden Figures at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Botham Jean Scholarship Fund.

Sterling Scholar’s Presentation

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will continue its Sterling Scholar’s monthly presentations for the Rotary Club lunches. Pat Guin of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma will present information about the Native American Seed Exchange from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Indian Hills Little Red Restaurant during the Rotary Club meeting. The club meets the first Wednesday of the month. The event is open to the public, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Facebook page.

Father-Daughter Snowflake Ball

SEARCY — The Distinguished Young Women of Arkansas Scholarship Program will have its Father-Daughter Snowflake Ball from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Searcy Country Club. Tickets are $40 for a father and daughter, then $15 for each additional child. For more information or tickets, call Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999.

Wilderness Survival Hike

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Wilderness Survival Hike from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9. Participants will meet on the Visitor Center Porch, then take a morning hike designed to teach basic wilderness survival skills. Hikers should dress for the weather and bring water and snacks. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Batesville Indoor Triathlon II

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville Parks and Recreation Department will host the Batesville Indoor Triathlon II on Feb. 16 at the Batesville Community Center. The triathlon consists of a 250-yard swim, a 6-mile bike tour and a 1 1/2-mile run. All legs of the race will be timed. Waves of 10 will begin every 30 minutes, starting at 8 a.m. Event check-in and packet pickup are at 7 a.m. Registration is open, and all registered by Feb. 3 will receive an event T-shirt. Registration is $30 each or $25 for Community Center members. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Sign up at www.batesvilleparks.com or at the Community Center front desk.

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will offer a First Responder course, a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 19 to March 28, in Room 926 of the Nursing Allied Health Building on campus. The course fee is $125, and the textbook at the UACCB Bookstore costs approximately $133, plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

Leather Crafting Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Leather Crafting Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at the park’s Education Center. The cost is $10, and registration is required. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.