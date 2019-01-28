Georgia receiver likes vibe with Stepp

One of the Arkansas’ top receiver targets, Rico Powers Jr., was impressed that receivers coach Justin Stepp visited his school last Thursday.

“It was nice to see him. We were talking a lot on the phone before he came,” Powers said.

Powers (6-2,180 pounds) of Benedictine Military High School in Savannah, Ga., reports offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon and others.

Stepp is working on getting Powers to Fayetteville.

“He was telling me how he really wants to build a relationship with me and how I’m one of his top guys,” Powers said. “He wants me at Arkansas and I need to be up there soon.”

Powers had 115 carries for 1,006 yards, 17 touchdowns and 28 receptions for 562 yards and 9 touchdowns to lead the Cadets to an 11-2 record and the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2018.

Stepp's efforts to get him to visit seem to be working. Powers said he may visit Arkansas when he begins taking official visits.

Powers is enjoying getting to know Stepp.

“He’s a cool guy and gives good energy and I just want to have a relationship with him,” Powers said. “He says if I come over I can play right away. I can be the guy to change the program around and soon compete for a (championship).”