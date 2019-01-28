Groups to participate in ‘sew day’

Sheila Gordon of Solgohachia, right, Arkansas coordinator for Quilts of Valor, discusses the upcoming National Sew Day with Sharon Stubbs of Conway.

— Many community members go to the McGee Center to exercise, maybe even to vote during local elections. Others may attend special events that take place there at various times of the year.

One recent Saturday found a group of women gathered there to sew.

Members of the A Second Tour Quilts of Valor group were at the center to begin preparations for Saturday’s National Sew Day by working on, or completing, quilt tops.

“Members of the community are invited to join us for National Sew Day,” said Ginny Musgrove of Conway, group leader. “We invite everyone to help us sew for veterans. When finished, these quilt tops will be used to complete Quilts of Valor for veterans in Arkansas.”

The National Sew Day is set for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the McGee Center, 3800 College Ave. in Conway. There is no charge to attend.

The local quilting group is part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

According to the website www.qovf.org, the Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded by Blue Star mother Catherine Roberts in 2003 from her sewing room in Seaford, Delaware. Her son Nathaniel’s yearlong deployment to Iraq provided the initial inspiration. Since then, the foundation

has grown, and groups can be found working across the nation, making quilts for service members and veterans.

Sheila Gordon of Solgohachia serves as the state coordinator for Arkansas.

“Our purpose today is to work on as many quilt tops as we can,” she said. “This will help our groups to catch up with the requests that are on their lists. This local group, A Second Tour, helps fulfill requests for quilts in this area, as well as in parts of the state where there is no organized Quilts of Valor group working. There are 16 statewide groups, including A Second Tour.

Musgrove said the quilters would work on, and try to finish, quilt tops while they met Jan. 12.

“We will do the same thing on Saturday,” said Musgrove, who added that the quilters who met Jan. 12 mainly selected and prepared fabrics and cut out patterns to assemble kits for the quilters to use Saturday as they piece together the quilt tops. The tops will later be put together with batting and backing and machine-quilted or hand-quilted into finished products.

Jennifer Newman of Morrilton is a founding member of the local group. Her two daughters planned to join her Jan. 12 to begin preparations for the National Sew Day.

“I have no one who has been in military service, but this is something I can do to contribute to help those who have served,” Newman said. “I was a sewer, so I put my talent to use. This is one thing I can do as a volunteer to help others. It’s been a perfect fit for me. … I guess I have worked on about 40 quilts since I joined.”

Newman’s daughter, Samantha Jarvis of Sherwood, said her mother taught her to sew when she was a kid.

“This gives me a way to contribute … to give back,” Jarvis said.

Newman said another daughter, Melanie Spradlin of Morrilton, would join them later in the day.

Newman said she was cutting out pieces of fabric for a pattern called Red, White and Gratitude. Jarvis was ironing the pieces after her mother had cut them out.

Sandy McKim of Conway came to the Jan. 12 workday at the urging of her friends, Musgrove and Judy Rains, also of Conway.

“I was pressured into being here,” McKim said, laughing. “This is my first time here.

“I am sewing labels onto the quilts … without a thimble,” she said, laughing again.

“I enjoy sewing and have made quilts for myself,” McKim said. “I am happy to be here.”

Donna Bryant of Center Ridge serves as a “coach” for the local Quilts of Valor group.

“She is the one who has the long-arm quilting machine,” Musgrove said. “She also helps put the colors together to make the patterns for the quilts. We meet at her house several times during the year.

“We will set up a serious sweat shop [at the McGee Center] Saturday during National Sew Day,” Musgrove said. “We love doing this. It is a labor of love. … We feel our veterans deserve something in recognition for what they have done for our country.”

Members of the A Second Tour group will present completed Quilts of Valor to four local veterans on Saturday. Musgrove said that ceremony will take place at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dooleys, a family musical group from Conway, will present special entertainment before lunch as well.

“We will also have the POW/MIA Remembrance Table Ceremony (also known as The White Table Ceremony),” Musgrove said. “Members of the Never Forgotten With Honor Quilts of Valor group in Pine Bluff will conduct that ceremony.”

In addition to the group of quilters from Pine Bluff, a group from the Little Rock area will join members of A Second Tour for the National Sew Day. Evelyn Chagnon of North Little Rock is coordinator of the Little Rock group, known as the Central Arkansas Quilts of Valor group.

“We have about 30 members scattered throughout the area, from Cabot and Jacksonville to Benton,” Chagnon said. “We look forward to joining the others for the National Sew Day. We have so many veterans here in Arkansas on the waiting list for a Quilt of Valor. This is just a special way to recognize them.”

Gordon said monetary donations and donations of fabrics, supplies and machines are gladly accepted.

“All donations are tax deductible,” she said. “One quilt can cost $250 to complete.”

For more information on the A Second Tour Quilts of Valor group or the upcoming National Sew Day, contact Musgrove at (501) 329-5545 or asecondtour.qov@gmail.com.

Information on joining the Quilts of Valor Foundation or a local group and on how to nominate a veteran or service member for a Quilt of Valor can be found at www.qovf.org.