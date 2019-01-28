Jacobs overcomes tough times and is rewarded with Arkansas offer

When Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to junior running back Isaiah Jacobs during Saturday’s Prospect Day, he reflected back on some very trying times.

Jacobs was diagnosed with Wolff Parkinson White Syndrome, an extra electrical pathway between the heart's upper and lower chambers that causes a rapid heartbeat, and had to have surgery the summer before his sophomore season to correct the problem.

“They removed it though, so I’m fine,” Jacobs said.

Shortly before the start of the season, his cousin was stabbed to death, and not long afterward, he was in a serious car accident that saw his grandmother thrown from the car and suffer cracked ribs.

“I felt as if I was losing every day and I could never overcome,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs, 5-10, 189 pounds, of Owasso, Okla., backed up Southwest Baptist University signee Bryce Caberra as a sophomore. He had 23 carries for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns and 6 receptions for 83 yards.

He fought through the adversity and came back strong as a junior with 151 rushes for 1,024 yards, 9 touchdowns and 27 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown.

The younger brother of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, Isaiah had offers from Tulsa and South Dakota State prior to receiving the offer from the Hogs.

“I managed to keep pushing with the strong support system behind me and this offer was something that I always dreamed of,” said Jacobs, who labels his interest in Arkansas as very high. “Arkansas is an amazing school and coach Chad has a vision for this program like no other. It’s definitely on the rise.”

Being the first Power 5 school to offer will help Arkansas.

“Not only that they’re a Power 5 that did it first, but I like where the coaches' minds and hearts are at and the goals and expectations that they’ve set as a program,” he said.

Jacobs is planning to get back to Fayetteville.

“Hopefully March 9, or maybe over spring break,” Jacobs said.

He’s also drawing interest from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others. He’s planning to visit Missouri on Feb. 2.

Jacobs is unsure on a timeline to make a decision.

“Not sure yet. Ready to see how things play out and enjoy the recruiting process,” He said.