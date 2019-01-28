Sections
LIST: Arkansas governor announces more than 40 appointments to state boards, commissions

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:05 p.m.
FILE - Gov. Asa Hutchinson is shown in this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced more than 40 people who will serve on various state boards and commissions. The full list appears below:

• Mike Gibson, Heber Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Danny Ford.

• Weston Lewey, Forrest City, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Reappointment.

• Candace Franks, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment begins on March 10, 2019, and expires March 9, 2025. Reappointment.

• Mayor Joe Hurst, Van Buren, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment expires March 9, 2022. Replaces David Morris.

• Andrew Branch, Benton, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Beverly Lambert.

• Mayor Mike Gaskill, Paragould, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Reappointment.

• Dr. Terry Fiddler, Conway, to the Board of Trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Brad Lacy.

• Dr. Tim Langford, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas State University. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

• Courtney Baird, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Claims Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Billy Lancaster.

• Paul Morris, Rogers, to the Arkansas State Claims Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Mica Strother.

• John Felts, Little Rock, to the Parole Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Reappointment.

• Gina Radke, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Mike Roberts.

• Mike Carroll, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

• Will Brewer, Paragould, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces James Freeman.

• Jon Wickliffe, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Ken Shollmier.

• Rick Barrows, Springdale, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

• Tony Moore, Russellville, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.

• Linda Prunty, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.

• Judge Stephen Tabor, Fort Smith, as a Special Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arkansas. CR-18-171 Steven Wade Miller v. State of Arkansas. Replaces Associate Justice Robin F. Wynne.

• Rebecca Hurst, Fayetteville, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces R. Mitchell.

• Donna Young, Van Buren, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

• Sandi Sanders, Fort Smith, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

• Jeannie Stone, Russellville, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Emily Davidson.

• Laura Bryan Curtner, Little Rock, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Hana Hatta.

• Dr. Tammy Vanover, Little Rock, to the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening, Tracking, and Intervention Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Dr. Jessica Newman.

• Dr. Rachel Glade, Fayetteville, to the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening, Tracking, and Intervention Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Judith Eddington.

• Jeffrey Jenkins, Little Rock, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2019. Replaces Albert Hurst.

• Glen Fritsche, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires October 1, 2024. Replaces Debbie Fritsche.

• Jim Smith, Fayetteville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Charles Blanchard.

• Lowry Robinson, Osceola, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Northeastern College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Curtis Walker, Blytheville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Northeastern College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Judge Daniel Ritchey, Blytheville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Northeastern College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Jan Haven, Forrest City, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Brent Howton, Palestine, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Kevin Lewey, Forrest City, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Replaces Sheriff Bobby May.

• Wayne Gibson, El Dorado, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Replaces Veronica Creer.

• Jose Covas, El Dorado, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Reappointment.

• Crystal Yeager, Smackover, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2025. Replaces Patty Cardin.

• Charley Jackson, Camden, to the Board of Trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Edgar Lee.

• Stan Green, Fayetteville, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

• Rod Coleman, Fort Smith, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces John Cooley.

• George O’Connor, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Tom Spillyards.

• Ramonda Housh, Pocahontas, to the State Board of Nursing. Appointment expires October 1, 2023. Reappointment.

• Jasper Fultz, Augusta, to the State Board of Nursing. Appointment expires October 1, 2023. Replaces Haley Strunk.

