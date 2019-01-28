Worker at Kroger in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood wins $1M on lottery ticket bought at store

A $1 million-winning Ultimate Millions ticket is shown in this photo released by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

A Little Rock man discovered earlier this month he won $1 million playing the lottery, but he waited until Friday to claim his prize in order to “get things in order,” officials said.

Leon Suggs, an employee at the Kroger on Beechwood Street in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, had never purchased a $20 scratch-off ticket before Jan. 2, when he used $500 he won in a previous lottery game to buy five $20 Ultimate Million tickets from the store, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw that I had won, I decided dreams do come true,” said Suggs, according to a news release from the lottery.

Suggs, the 66th person to win at least $1 million through the Arkansas lottery, said he plans to invest the winnings and use it to help his family.

Three more $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the Ultimate Millions game.